Sartorius Stedim Biotech launches services for characterization of new biological entities

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading international supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry, announced the launch of services for new biological entities, called NBE Product Characterization. These services are offered by its subsidiary, Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource, an experienced, industry-leading contract testing organization based in Glasgow, UK, and in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource’s testing services are fully customizable for clients to ensure their innovator drugs are tested based on the right regulatory requirements.

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource provides a comprehensive range of testing for innovator molecules available either as off-the-shelf assays or custom assay development for more complex proteins. Such tests include cell-based potency assays, bioassays and binding assays, as well as physicochemical and structural analyses, enabling customers to benefit from a fully integrated package. These testing services are fully customizable for clients to ensure their innovator drugs are tested based on the right regulatory requirements by expert scientists. Robust data packages proving the safety, purity and potency as required by the regulatory authorities will smooth the submissions process for approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As a result of these fully customizable methods and data packages available for monoclonal antibody characterization that complement BioOutsource’s and Sartorius Stedim Cellca’s existing innovative offer for biologics, pharmaceutical companies can now work with one contract partner from cell line development to qualification and validation of analytical and biological product characterization assays.