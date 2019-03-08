Pitton to raise autism awareness during 2019 conference

Pittcon, the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science being held in Philadelphia, PA March 17-21 2019, is proud to announce its autism awareness efforts during this year’s conference. Pittcon is teaming up with the Parent Education & Advocacy Leadership Center (PEAL), which helps families of children with disabilities and special needs, to help raise money and awareness throughout the conference.

This is a cause that is near and dear to both my wife and I. Through our son, we’ve seen first hand the great work the PEAL Center does for individuals and families with special needs and disabilities. We’re really excited to be working with them this year to help raise money for a great cause.” Chuck Gardner, President, Pittcon 2019

Pittcon and the PEAL Center will be bringing awareness to and raising money for this special cause through various efforts during the conference. Some of those include:

A 20ft tall pop-up planetarium show which expo attendees can attend for a $5 donation.

5K Walk/Run on March 18th in collaboration with Anton Paar, with the proceeds going to the PEAL Center.

#PennysForPittcon: For each tweet of this hashtag during the conference, Pittcon will donate $1 (up to $5,000).

Thursday afternoon dunk tank on the expo floor: A small donation to the PEAL Center must be made to throw a pitch at dunk tank participants (which include Gardner).

Autism popsockets and cell phone wallets will be sold for $5 each. These will be available at locations throughout the conference, with 100% proceeds going to the autism fund.

Exhibitor Donations: Select exhibitors will be donating to the cause. KNF has donated $500, and Tosoh Bioscience and Fritsch Milling and Sizing Inc. will be donating $1 for every badge scanned.