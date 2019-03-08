Pitton to raise autism awareness during 2019 conference

Mar 8 2019

Pittcon, the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science being held in Philadelphia, PA March 17-21 2019, is proud to announce its autism awareness efforts during this year’s conference. Pittcon is teaming up with the Parent Education & Advocacy Leadership Center (PEAL), which helps families of children with disabilities and special needs, to help raise money and awareness throughout the conference.

This is a cause that is near and dear to both my wife and I. Through our son, we’ve seen first hand the great work the PEAL Center does for individuals and families with special needs and disabilities. We’re really excited to be working with them this year to help raise money for a great cause.”

Chuck Gardner, President, Pittcon 2019

Related Stories

Pittcon and the PEAL Center will be bringing awareness to and raising money for this special cause through various efforts during the conference. Some of those include:

  • A 20ft tall pop-up planetarium show which expo attendees can attend for a $5 donation.
  • 5K Walk/Run on March 18th in collaboration with Anton Paar, with the proceeds going to the PEAL Center.
  • #PennysForPittcon: For each tweet of this hashtag during the conference, Pittcon will donate $1 (up to $5,000).
  • Thursday afternoon dunk tank on the expo floor: A small donation to the PEAL Center must be made to throw a pitch at dunk tank participants (which include Gardner).
  • Autism popsockets and cell phone wallets will be sold for $5 each. These will be available at locations throughout the conference, with 100% proceeds going to the autism fund.
  • Exhibitor Donations: Select exhibitors will be donating to the cause. KNF has donated $500, and Tosoh Bioscience and Fritsch Milling and Sizing Inc. will be donating $1 for every badge scanned.

After 2011, I honestly didn’t think I’d get another opportunity to preach the message of autism awareness at Pittcon. We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire this year in terms of fundraising and awareness and we expect it to be a very successful effort.”

Penny Gardner, Past President, Pittcon

Source:

https://pittcon.org/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Attendee registration for 70th annual Pittcon is now open
Pittcon to highlight UHPLC techniques at 30th James L. Waters symposium
Are Electronic Cigarettes Facilitating Illicit Drug Use?
Pittcon Program Committee: Dr. Fenella France to deliver 2019 Plenary Lecture
Bringing Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) to the Community
Expediting HPLC Method Development in Pharmaceutical Analysis
The Evolution of MDLC in the Pharmaceutical Industry
New sessions at Pittcon 2019

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

More Content from Pittcon

See all content from Pittcon
You might also like... ×
Pittcon-sponsored event to provide science education to students, teachers