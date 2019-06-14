Pittcon is looking for short course instructors for 2020

Jun 14 2019
Pittcon Short Courses are professional-quality continuing education classes held during conference week each year.
We are now accepting short course proposals in areas of analytical chemistry in a variety of scientific disciplines.
Looking for Topics In:
- Safety Excellence
- Cannabis Analytics
- Food Science
- Advanced courses related to analytical testing, method development and data analysis
Additionally, courses are sought in lab management with programs focusing on:
- Communications
- Time management
- Compliance
- Best practices and the like
The deadline to submit a proposal is July 1.