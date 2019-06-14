Pittcon is looking for short course instructors for 2020

Jun 14 2019

Pittcon Short Courses are professional-quality continuing education classes held during conference week each year.

We are now accepting short course proposals in areas of analytical chemistry in a variety of scientific disciplines.

Looking for Topics In:

  • Safety Excellence
  • Cannabis Analytics
  • Food Science
  • Advanced courses related to analytical testing, method development and data analysis﻿

Additionally, courses are sought in lab management with programs focusing on:

  • Communications
  • Time management
  • Compliance
  • Best practices and the like

The deadline to submit a proposal is July 1.

Source:

Pittcon

