Pittcon Accepting Applications for 2020 Pittsburgh Conference Memorial National College Grants

The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon) and its co-sponsoring technical societies, the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP) are pleased to accept applications for the 2020 Pittsburgh Conference Memorial National College Grants (PCMNCG) awards program.

PCMNCG awards are given exclusively to undergraduate college science departments in need, providing them with necessary funding to purchase scientific equipment, teaching aids, and library materials.

An additional benefit to PCMNCG awards is that they are frequently utilized in conjunction with matching grant programs. These programs immediately amplify the effect of each PCMNCG award, allowing recipient science departments to expand not only their scientific capability but also their outreach and recruiting efforts.

In an era that has already proven to be in great need of more STEM professionals, the PCMNCG award program provides many small college science departments with a gateway to improving their overall academic impact. Such an immediate impact goes beyond the classroom and the laboratory in that it invariably provides undergraduate STEM students with an enhanced educational experience, better preparing them for the challenges they will face as scientists, engineers, educators, researchers, and more.

The PCMNCG award program is but one aspect of the efforts of the Pittcon volunteer committee, sponsoring societies, and staff to support science outreach and education. The submission deadline for a PCMNCG award is October 31, 2019. Visit pittcon.org/pcmncg for more information on the PCMNCG award program, to review eligibility requirements, and to download an application.

Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels – kindergarten through doctorate and beyond. Pittcon donates more than one million dollars annually to provide financial and administrative support for various science outreach activities, including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries, and museums.