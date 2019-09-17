New Thermo Scientific General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series delivers improved performance and safety

Scientists working across biopharmaceutical, academic research and clinical diagnostic applications can now access a series of sophisticated next-generation centrifugation systems designed to offer improved performance, reliability, consistency and safety. These centrifugation systems are among the first to feature a full color, user-friendly touchscreen interface, enabling an advanced level of functionality for improved laboratory efficiencies.

The Thermo Scientific General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series

Featuring an ergonomically enhanced, novel industrial design complemented by a wide range of rotors, the Thermo Scientific General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series has been developed to deliver a safe and regulatory-compliant benchtop separation solution to meet an array of application needs, from clinical protocols and cell culture procedures to microplate processing. The series has been equipped with an advanced touchscreen interface that gives users easy access to prestored protocols, temperature control and system health checks to improve productivity and reduce time spent performing manual maintenance.

Today’s increasingly complex laboratory workflows call for centrifugation solutions that are simple, practical and safe to use by all operators. Building on our vast experience of more than eight decades dedicated to delivering market-leading centrifugation systems, and our commitment to develop solutions for our customers’ unmet needs, we’ve created the General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series, with new technologies that further push the boundaries of performance for benchtop centrifuges." Sung-Dae Hong, Vice president and general manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific

The General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series provides scientists with:

A unique glass touchscreen that facilitates a simpler user interface for immediate, effortless workflow and operation monitoring, and easy cleaning

An ergonomically enhanced industrial design that enables the quick and safe change of any of its 19 rotor types in just three seconds through its Auto-Lock Rotor Exchange function

Superior sample capacity, performance and bio-containment through its Fiberlite Carbon Fiber Rotors and ClickSeal Biocontainment Lids

A compact separation solution featuring connectivity-ready technology, while optimizing benchtop space

Meets global compliance standards

The General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series includes the Thermo Scientific Sorvall, Thermo Scientific Multifuge and Thermo Scientific Megafuge configurations, which can be easily configured with a selection of rotors to address a range of application needs. Built on state-of-the-art technology and equipped with advanced components that meet the most stringent regulatory requirements, the General Purpose Pro Centrifuge Series delivers improved performance, improved usability and enhanced safety functionality.