Thermo Fisher Scientific launches two breakthrough imaging filters that take cryo-EM to a new level

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduced two breakthrough imaging filters, the Thermo Scientific Selectris Imaging Filter and the Thermo Scientific Selectris X Imaging Filter, taking cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to a new level, making it possible to view proteins at true atomic resolution.

Combined with a Thermo Scientific Krios or Glacios Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), the Selectris filters allow biologists to accelerate their structural analysis research by viewing protein structures in unprecedented detail and in less time than was previously possible.

Cryo-EM has already been a game changer, and our Selectris filters solidify this technique as a ‘must have’ for mapping 3D protein structures. With a more precise understanding of the connections between proteins and disease, researchers can now speed the path to disease understanding and treatment.”

Trisha Rice, Vice president and general manager of life sciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Stories

In a study published on bioRxiv, a popular pre-print server for biology, structural biologists used a Krios equipped with a Selectris prototype to study protein structures at never-before-achieved resolutions. Researchers from the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, obtained a 1.2 ångström resolution structure of the iron-storing protein apoferritin. They also achieved a 1.7 ångström resolution of the GABA Type A receptor-associated protein, with an even sharper resolution in key parts of the protein. This human membrane protein has target sites for general anesthetics, benzodiazepines, barbiturates and neuroactive steroids, making it very relevant to drug discovery.

The image contrast is vastly improved with the Selectris, enabling us to view precise molecular details. This could, for example, help us determine where a drug would displace water molecules. This has positive implications for structure-based drug design, potentially leading to better medications with fewer side effects.”

Radu Aricescu, Study co-author and structural biologist at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK

The Selectris X was designed for researchers seeking industry-leading optical performance, while the Selectris is ideal for those who require maximum efficiency and throughput. Both filters offer an unmatched combination of stability and contrast, allowing researchers to produce high quality data, generate fast results, and push the boundaries of resolution to improve single particle analysis and cryo-electron tomography results. The stability of the filters also reduces the need for user intervention and tuning, improving experiment productivity.

Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. (2020, August 13). Thermo Fisher Scientific launches two breakthrough imaging filters that take cryo-EM to a new level. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 13, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200813/Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-launches-two-breakthrough-imaging-filters-that-take-cryo-EM-to-a-new-level.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. "Thermo Fisher Scientific launches two breakthrough imaging filters that take cryo-EM to a new level". News-Medical. 13 August 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200813/Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-launches-two-breakthrough-imaging-filters-that-take-cryo-EM-to-a-new-level.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. "Thermo Fisher Scientific launches two breakthrough imaging filters that take cryo-EM to a new level". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200813/Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-launches-two-breakthrough-imaging-filters-that-take-cryo-EM-to-a-new-level.aspx. (accessed August 13, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. 2020. Thermo Fisher Scientific launches two breakthrough imaging filters that take cryo-EM to a new level. News-Medical, viewed 13 August 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200813/Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-launches-two-breakthrough-imaging-filters-that-take-cryo-EM-to-a-new-level.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer redefines productivity in small molecule applications
Thermo Fisher Scientific and Biognosys extend partnership to advance DIA mass spectrometry-based workflows
New Thermo Scientific Proteome Discoverer 2.5 software strengthens laboratory workflows
Thermo Fisher Scientific expands deployment model options for SampleManager LIMS software
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces license agreement to develop, commercialize deep learning tools for proteomics
Thermo Fisher Scientific launches industry-leading, cGMP-compatible CTS Series Laboratory Equipment
New high-resolution mass spectrometer expands the proven Thermo Scientific Orbitrap platform
Thermo Fisher announces availability of AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) RNA Control

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

More Content from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

See all content from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
You might also like... ×
GlobalData: Thermo Fisher to be major player in COVID-19 diagnostic tests following acquisition of Qiagen