Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026

Evosep is proud to announce a major advancement in quality assurance for pharmaceutical and regulated laboratories with the introduction of Installation Qualification (IQ) and Operational Qualification (OQ) protocols for its Evosep Eno system. This milestone will be showcased at the WCBP Symposium in Washington, reinforcing Evosep’s commitment to enable seamless integration of high-throughput proteomics into environments where precision, reliability, and compliance are paramount.

The new Evosep Eno from Evosep will set the stage for next generation LC-MS based proteomics. Image Credit: Evosep

Raising the bar for quality and compliance

The new IQ/OQ service offerings are designed to ensure that Evosep’s solutions meet the stringent quality and compliance standards required in regulated pharma environments. By providing comprehensive IQ/OQ services, including innovative, patent-pending OQ methodology and fully automated reporting, Evosep empowers pharmaceutical and Contract Research Organization (CRO) laboratories to:

Accelerate system validation and integration

Confidently meet regulatory demands

Ensure optimal performance and compliance

Unlocking value for pharma and the promise of proteomics

By combining robust qualification protocols with Evosep’s high-throughput workflows, pharma and CRO laboratories can significantly reduce time-to-validation and streamline complex processes. This not only ensures compliance but also accelerates the adoption of proteomics as a powerful tool for biotherapeutic development. Proteomics offers unparalleled insights into protein expression and function, critical for understanding disease mechanisms, identifying biomarkers, and developing safer, more effective drugs. With Evosep Eno and IQ/OQ protocols, regulated labs can confidently harness these capabilities, paving the way for faster innovation and improved patient outcomes.

This initiative underscores Evosep’s ongoing mission to deliver efficient, compliant tools that drive innovation in drug discovery and development.