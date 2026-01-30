Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Evosep is proud to announce a major advancement in quality assurance for pharmaceutical and regulated laboratories with the introduction of Installation Qualification (IQ) and Operational Qualification (OQ) protocols for its Evosep Eno system. This milestone will be showcased at the WCBP Symposium in Washington, reinforcing Evosep’s commitment to enable seamless integration of high-throughput proteomics into environments where precision, reliability, and compliance are paramount.

The new Evosep Eno from Evosep will set the stage for next generation LC-MS based proteomics. Image Credit: Evosep

Raising the bar for quality and compliance

The new IQ/OQ service offerings are designed to ensure that Evosep’s solutions meet the stringent quality and compliance standards required in regulated pharma environments. By providing comprehensive IQ/OQ services, including innovative, patent-pending OQ methodology and fully automated reporting, Evosep empowers pharmaceutical and Contract Research Organization (CRO) laboratories to:

  • Accelerate system validation and integration
  • Confidently meet regulatory demands
  • Ensure optimal performance and compliance

Unlocking value for pharma and the promise of proteomics

By combining robust qualification protocols with Evosep’s high-throughput workflows, pharma and CRO laboratories can significantly reduce time-to-validation and streamline complex processes. This not only ensures compliance but also accelerates the adoption of proteomics as a powerful tool for biotherapeutic development. Proteomics offers unparalleled insights into protein expression and function, critical for understanding disease mechanisms, identifying biomarkers, and developing safer, more effective drugs. With Evosep Eno and IQ/OQ protocols, regulated labs can confidently harness these capabilities, paving the way for faster innovation and improved patient outcomes.

This initiative underscores Evosep’s ongoing mission to deliver efficient, compliant tools that drive innovation in drug discovery and development. 

Source:

Evosep

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Evosep. (2026, January 30). Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 30, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260130/Evosep-launches-IQOQ-protocols-for-the-Evosep-Eno-System-at-WCBP-2026.aspx.

  • MLA

    Evosep. "Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026". News-Medical. 30 January 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260130/Evosep-launches-IQOQ-protocols-for-the-Evosep-Eno-System-at-WCBP-2026.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Evosep. "Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260130/Evosep-launches-IQOQ-protocols-for-the-Evosep-Eno-System-at-WCBP-2026.aspx. (accessed January 30, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Evosep. 2026. Evosep launches IQ/OQ protocols for the Evosep Eno System at WCBP 2026. News-Medical, viewed 30 January 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260130/Evosep-launches-IQOQ-protocols-for-the-Evosep-Eno-System-at-WCBP-2026.aspx.

Suggested Reading

EVOSEP and ReSyn Biosciences partner to integrate their technologies into new clinical proteomics solutions
Evosep Strengthens Leadership to Drive Scale-Up
Evosep launches new separation technology tailored for clinical omics at HUPO 2017
New developments at Evosep to make clinical proteomics 100x more robust and 10x faster
Evosep unveils open innovation initiative to expand standardization in proteomics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Evosep receives strategic investment from Novo Holding A/S to accelerate its effort on clinical proteomics