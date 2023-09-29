Evosep Strengthens Leadership to Drive Scale-Up

Evosep, a leader in protein sample preparation and liquid chromatography solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition to prepare for future growth and broadening into the clinical markets. After more than 7 years of visionary leadership, Christian Ravnsborg will step down as CEO to take the role of Vice President of Marketing, while Morten Bern, recently hired as Chief Commercial Officer will step up to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1st.

Morten Bern, CEO at Evosep. Image credit: Evosep

“Christian Ravnsborg has been instrumental in getting Evosep off the ground and building our innovative technology, our great products, and a very strong team. Under Christian's leadership, the company has transformed the field of proteomics and very consistently serviced a happy and fast-growing customer base with our groundbreaking solutions. We cannot thank him enough for his efforts,” says Evosep Founder and Chairman Ole Vorm. “As Evosep grows in size and proteomics grows in scope, we are pleased to be able to welcome Morten Bern as new CEO. Morten is a proteomics scientist by training and brings with him 13 years of executive leadership experience from Thermo Fisher. That will be key to scaling Evosep and accelerate our expansion into drug development and clinical markets.”

Christian Ravnsborg: "I am thrilled to take on the VP of Marketing role at Evosep. Our company has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I look forward to using my skills and experience to continue elevating our brand and products. I have complete confidence in Morten Bern's plans for our next phase, and I remain very excited by our journey."

The Evosep One. Image credit: Evosep

"I am honored to join Evosep as CEO and build upon the remarkable foundation laid by Christian Ravnsborg and the rest of the team. This is an incredibly exciting time for our company, and I am committed to driving growth and innovation and make Evosep a key player in precision medicine. Together with our talented team, we will relentlessly push the boundaries in precision medicine of what is possible." Morten Bern, CEO at Evosep

Evosep's board of directors is confident that this leadership transition will be seamless and will further strengthen the company's position in the market. The company will remain dedicated to customers and staff by providing innovative and transformative products and service while being a fun and rewarding workplace.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than todays’ alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.The Evosep One instrument is for Research Use Only (RUO).