Design strategies and therapeutic applications of smart materials in diabetes care

Jul 12 2025

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Bioresponsive materials have gained prominence as innovative tools for advancing drug delivery systems, particularly in managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. These materials respond to biological stimuli such as pH, glucose, enzymes, or temperature, thereby enabling spatiotemporally controlled drug release.

This article examines recent progress in the design strategies, activation mechanisms, and therapeutic applications of these materials in diabetes care. Key focus areas include macromolecular insulin delivery systems and oral hypoglycemic agents, with emphasis on their efficacy in regulating blood glucose homeostasis. Despite their promise, challenges persist in translating these technologies to clinical practice, including scalability limitations, insufficient clinical validation, regulatory hurdles, and healthcare system compatibility.

Current therapeutic shortcomings, such as frequent injections and adverse effects compromising patient adherence, are discussed. By synthesizing contemporary research developments and implementation barriers, this work provides critical insights into optimizing bioresponsive platforms for clinical translation. The analysis underscores the need for interdisciplinary approaches to address technical and practical constraints, and ultimately engineer patient-centric, scalable solutions that enhance therapeutic outcomes and quality of life. Future directions include bridging material innovation with clinical needs to develop next-generation diabetes management systems.

Mageta, M. S., et al. (2025). Innovations and challenges in bioresponsive materials for effective drug delivery in diabetes mellitus. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2025-0020.


