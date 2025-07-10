New molecule linked to muscle loss in people with type 2 diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetJul 10 2025

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have discovered a previously unknown molecule that may explain why people with type 2 diabetes often suffer from muscle weakness and muscle loss - a condition that has a major impact on quality of life and overall health.

In the new study, published in Sciences Advances, researchers have identified a previously unknown molecule, TMEM9B-AS1, which may explain why people with type 2 diabetes often suffer from muscle weakness and loss of muscle mass. The molecule is a long non-coding RNA that plays an important role in regulating cellular functions.

The researchers discovered that TMEM9B-AS1 is significantly reduced in skeletal muscles in individuals with type 2 diabetes, and its absence disrupts the machinery needed to build new muscle proteins.

Our study shows that TMEM9B-AS1 supports the stability of MYC, a key gene that drives the production of ribosomes - the factories that manufacture proteins. Without this RNA molecule, MYC becomes unstable, and muscle cells lose their ability to maintain normal protein production. This may help explain the muscle deterioration we often see in people with metabolic diseases."

Ilke Sen, first author, affiliated researcher at the Department of physiology and parmacologypharmacology, Karolinska Institutet

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the Mondor Institute for Biomedical Research in Paris, France, and the University of Innlandet, Lillehammer, Norway.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Sen, I., et al. (2025). Down-regulation of human-specific lncRNA TMEM9B-AS1 in skeletal muscle of people with type 2 diabetes affects ribosomal biogenesis. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.ads4371.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut microbiota signatures predict gestational diabetes in first trimester
Coffee’s hidden compounds could help fight type 2 diabetes
Tirzepatide tops the charts for blood sugar and weight loss in type 2 diabetes
Newer, more effective diabetes drugs reach only a fraction of patients
Could your pregnancy diet shape your child’s immune future?
Why vitamin B6 could raise the risk of hypoglycemia for people with diabetes
KAIST scientists develop tool to fight drug resistance in cancer
UCLA researchers discover new way to prevent immunotherapy-induced type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study elucidates relationship between Type 2 diabetes and salivary enzyme gene