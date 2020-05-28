Thermo Fisher Scientific acknowledges the winners of 2020 TMT Research Grant Award

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, recognizes the winners of the 2020 Thermo Scientific Tandem Mass Tag (TMT) Research Award. Now in its sixth year, the research competition selects scientists from a pool of international applicants based on innovation and the potential impact of their work in proteomics using TMT. The proprietary TMT and TMTpro reagents are exclusively licensed to Thermo Fisher Scientific by Proteome Sciences, PLC.

Winners receive awards of TMT and other mass spectrometry-related reagents, valued at $10,000, $7500 and $5000. The scientists will use these awards to quantify, normalize and streamline global protein expression studies using mass spectrometry.

A panel of judges from Thermo Fisher and Proteome Sciences, PLC, reviewed the applications and selected the following three recipients based on the scientific merit of their proposals:

  • Suzan Stelloo, Radboud University, Nijmegen, Netherlands, "High-throughput single cell proteomics to capture protein expression changes during embryonic development" (Gold Level recipient)
  • Samuel Whedon, Harvard Medical School & Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, USA, "A chemoenzymatic strategy for quantitative middle-down and top-down proteomics" (Silver Level recipient)
  • Kevin Klann, Goethe University Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany, "Dissecting the cellular degradative network by protein dynamics mass spectrometry" (Bronze Level recipient)

We are excited to offer the TMT Research Grant Award for the sixth consecutive year. We received a wide range of diverse submissions from graduate and postdoctoral students. We look forward to seeing what these emerging scientists achieve with our reagents and are eager to get a glimpse from them into the future of multiplex proteomics."

Shekar Menon, market development manager, protein and cell analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information, visit http://www.thermofisher.com/tmtgrant. Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its newest products and software solutions in a company-hosted virtual event, vLC-MS.com, from May 26-28, 2020, and at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Reboot Program, from June 1-12, 2020.

Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Posted in: Proteomics | Life Sciences News

