CDD European Life Science Community Meeting

Collaborative Drug Discovery's Community Meeting brings the European technology and scientific communities together. We are proud to feature a stellar lineup of speakers from Small Molecules, Biologicals, and AI, including:

  • Prof Dr Ed Tate, Imperial College
  • Dr Steve Penrose, Astellas 
  • Matúš Drexler, IOCB Tech, Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry
  • Dr Phil Spence, HotHouse Therapeutics
  • Jennie Gold, TRIMTECH Therapeutics 
  • Dr Nicolas Babault, NAXIA Discovery (formerly IASO Discovery)
  • Max Jakobs, CEO of Deepmirror
  • Enamine
  • Dr Matt Segall, Optibrium
  • Dr Avene Colgan, PharmEnable Therapeutics
  • Dr Ellen Watts, Avacta Therapeutics
  • Matthew Earl, RXCelerate
  • Kellan Gregory, CDD
  • Dr. Janice Darlington, CDD
  • Charlie Weatherall, CDD
  • Dr Antima Gupta, CDD
  • Dr Susana Tomasio CDD
  • Dr Nicola Vettore, CDD
  • Emilia Hietala, CDD

We invite you to join us to learn about the latest life science industry trends, discuss research data strategies on best practices with peers, explore CDD Vault, get personalized training, listen to engaging keynotes, and network with industry experts.

Plus, there will be multiple opportunities for face-to-face networking and connecting!

Agenda: Day 1: February 25, 2026

9:30-10:00: Registration and Coffee

10:00-10:05: Welcome

10:05-10:35: Targeting protein lipidation from parasites to viral infection and cancer. Prof Dr Ed Tate, Imperial College London

10:35-11:05: One year in CDD Vault Chemistry and beyond. Charlie Weatherall and Dr Susana Tomasio CDD

11:05-11:35: Lessons in initiating PROTAC Projects for the treatment of F2-F3 MASH. Dr Stephen Penrose, Astellas Engineered Small Molecules

11:35-12:05: From ELN to Infrastructure: Scaling ADMET Data Processing with CDD Vault. Matúš Drexler, IOCB Tech, Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry

12:05-12:15: Title tbc. Dr Matt Segall, Optibrium

12:15-12:25: Title tbc. Matthew Earl. RXCelerate

12:25-13:25: Lunch

13:25-13:55: Rewriting Nature’s Chemistry. Dr Phil Spence, HotHouse Therapeutics

13:55-14:25: CDD Vault new tools and components for biologics. Dr Janice Darlington and Dr Antima Gupta, CDD

14:25-14:55: NAXIA Discovery: Accelerating Innovation in Oligonucleotide Therapeutics. Dr Nicolas Babault, NAXIA Discovery

14:55-15:05: From hit to candidate: integrating CDD Vault and deepmirror.ai for AI-driven molecule design. Max Jakobs, CEO of Deepmirror

15:05-15:15: Partner Presentation: Enamine

15:15-15:35: Coffee break

15:35-16:05: Aggregation State Selective Protein Degradation: A Novel Therapeutic Modality for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Jennie Gold, TRIMTECH Therapeutics Limited

16:05-16:30: Lessons from AI-Driven Small Molecule DiscoveryDr Avene Colgan, PharmEnable Therapeutics

16:30-17:00: The future of CDD Vault, Kellan Gregory, CDD

17:00-17:30: Delivering Targeted Therapies Using the pre|CISION® Platform. Dr Ellen Watts, Avacta Therapeutics

17:30-19:00: Drinks, Networking and Music.

Day 2: February 26, 2026 Free training and feedback session with the technical team

Please register separately for the training session on Day 2. Visit the registration page here.

We look forward to welcoming you at the Community Meeting and Training sessions.

Register today to reserve your seat.

