CDD European Life Science Community Meeting

Collaborative Drug Discovery's Community Meeting brings the European technology and scientific communities together. We are proud to feature a stellar lineup of speakers from Small Molecules, Biologicals, and AI, including:
We invite you to join us to learn about the latest life science industry trends, discuss research data strategies on best practices with peers, explore CDD Vault, get personalized training, listen to engaging keynotes, and network with industry experts.
Plus, there will be multiple opportunities for face-to-face networking and connecting!
Agenda: Day 1: February 25, 2026
9:30-10:00: Registration and Coffee
10:00-10:05: Welcome
10:05-10:35: Targeting protein lipidation from parasites to viral infection and cancer. Prof Dr Ed Tate, Imperial College London
10:35-11:05: One year in CDD Vault Chemistry and beyond. Charlie Weatherall and Dr Susana Tomasio CDD
11:05-11:35: Lessons in initiating PROTAC Projects for the treatment of F2-F3 MASH. Dr Stephen Penrose, Astellas Engineered Small Molecules
11:35-12:05: From ELN to Infrastructure: Scaling ADMET Data Processing with CDD Vault. Matúš Drexler, IOCB Tech, Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry
12:05-12:15: Title tbc. Dr Matt Segall, Optibrium
12:15-12:25: Title tbc. Matthew Earl. RXCelerate
12:25-13:25: Lunch
13:25-13:55: Rewriting Nature’s Chemistry. Dr Phil Spence, HotHouse Therapeutics
13:55-14:25: CDD Vault new tools and components for biologics. Dr Janice Darlington and Dr Antima Gupta, CDD
14:25-14:55: NAXIA Discovery: Accelerating Innovation in Oligonucleotide Therapeutics. Dr Nicolas Babault, NAXIA Discovery
14:55-15:05: From hit to candidate: integrating CDD Vault and deepmirror.ai for AI-driven molecule design. Max Jakobs, CEO of Deepmirror
15:05-15:15: Partner Presentation: Enamine
15:15-15:35: Coffee break
15:35-16:05: Aggregation State Selective Protein Degradation: A Novel Therapeutic Modality for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Jennie Gold, TRIMTECH Therapeutics Limited
16:05-16:30: Lessons from AI-Driven Small Molecule Discovery. Dr Avene Colgan, PharmEnable Therapeutics
16:30-17:00: The future of CDD Vault, Kellan Gregory, CDD
17:00-17:30: Delivering Targeted Therapies Using the pre|CISION® Platform. Dr Ellen Watts, Avacta Therapeutics
17:30-19:00: Drinks, Networking and Music.
Day 2: February 26, 2026 Free training and feedback session with the technical team
Please register separately for the training session on Day 2. Visit the registration page here.
We look forward to welcoming you at the Community Meeting and Training sessions.
Register today to reserve your seat.