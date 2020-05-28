Thermo Fisher Scientific and Biognosys extend partnership to advance DIA mass spectrometry-based workflows

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Biognosys, a leading developer of next-generation proteomics solutions, announce they are continuing their collaboration to advance data independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry-based workflows. Together, the companies have developed a workflow for accurate and flexible label-free protein quantitation and proteome profiling in plasma matrices.

The introduction of Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer and new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 mass spectrometer, in combination with the Biognosys PQ500 kit, has driven the delivery of a streamlined, simplified workflow that provides increased depth of coverage and sensitivity for analysis of blood-derived samples. In addition, the novel FAIMS-DIA method, enabled with Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface, uses Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS) to fractionate ionized species before analysis by the mass spectrometer, resulting in enhanced selectivity, higher reproducibility and greater proteome coverage in DIA analyses.

Quantitative analyses can be further refined using the Biognosys PQ500 kit to implement Thermo Scientific SureQuant Targeted Assay Kits, enabling the rapid quantification of 500 plasma proteins. The single workflow enables efficient development and deployment of targeted methods to streamline the discovery of new insights through quantitative proteomics in translational and clinical laboratories.

Researchers are delving into the proteome more than ever before, opening doors into potential new therapies and study areas, but revealing complex analytical challenges to overcome. Through our ongoing collaboration with Biognosys, we are now able to offer the FAIMS-DIA and SureQuant workflows which, used in conjunction with the Biognosys PQ500 kit, simplify experimental processes." Daniel Lopez-Ferrer, senior manager, proteomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Our continued work with Thermo Fisher aligns with Biognosys’ overall mission of transforming life sciences with the next generation of quantitative proteomics solutions. With the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface coupled with the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer, Biognosys can profile more than 10,000 proteins from the human HeLa cell line with single-shot FAIMS-DIA. This corresponds to an estimated 80 percent of its expressed proteome." Lukas Reiter, chief technology officer, Biognosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase outcomes of the collaboration and its newest products and software solutions in a company-hosted virtual event, vLC-MS.com, from May 26-28, 2020, and at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Reboot Program, from June 1-12, 2020.