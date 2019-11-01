Bosch and Nanalysis announce joint product development collaboration

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the “Company” or “Nanalysis”), is pleased to announce that as of October 23rd , it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch) to jointly develop products for the growing market industrial Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) products for applications such as on-board fuel analyzers for cargo ships, driven by new international environmental standards against dirty fuels, which would be distributed by Bosch. The collaborative work will begin in November 2019 and joint development effort is expected to result in a marketable device by December 2021 and a sales agreement will be negotiated at that time.

Dr. Reiner Krapf of the Agile Innovations group at Bosch stated:

I am very pleased to be working with Nanalysis Scientific. Bosch is a global leader in measuring device miniaturization for application-specific industrial use cases and smart analyzers. We anticipate that within the next seven years, NMR technology will be prevalent in industrial environments such as manufacturing facilities, mobile labs, shipping vessels, trucks, cars, and phones. We have short-, medium-, and long-term commercial objectives and we believe that working with Nanalysis is a win-win opportunity to take miniaturized application-specific products to market under the Bosch brand.”

Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis Scientific added: