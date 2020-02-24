Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR

Sartorius, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry today introduced BioPAT® Spectro, a Quality by Design (QbD) tool for use with its ambr® automated micro and mini bioreactor systems and with the single-use production bioreactors BIOSTAT STR®. The new tool offers access to Raman spectroscopy analysis in high throughput process development, supporting faster Raman model building and accelerating scale-up into commercial manufacturing.

Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR
ambr® 15 cell culture system with ambr® analysis module showing BioPAT® Spectro port; to which a probe for Raman spectrometer is connected

Raman spectroscopy is non-invasive and can measure multiple analytes, making it suitable as a Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) method for process control and monitoring of cell cultures. Off-line approaches to obtain and consolidate enough data to produce a robust Raman model can be time‐consuming and costly. The new BioPAT® Spectro Tool, can be retrofitted into ambr® 15 cell culture and ambr® 250 high throughput systems, and enables quick and simple sampling for integrated at-line analysis of a large number of analytes by Raman spectroscopy in a Design of Experiments (DoE) approach.

Consisting of a multi-use flow cell integrated into the ambr® analysis module, BioPAT® Spectro in ambr® has been successfully demonstrated by major pharmaceutical companies and is compatible with Raman spectrometers from Kaiser Optical Systems and Tornado Spectral Systems. The online Raman spectroscopy data alongside data from the ambr® process and selected integrated analyzers, is automatically collated by the ambr® software and can be easily transferred to SIMCA® Multivariate Data Analysis (MVDA) software to build robust Raman models.

Related Stories

One benefit of using BioPAT® Spectro with ambr® system is that all integrated sampling, sample analysis, data collection, and consolidation is automated, making walk-away Raman spectroscopy analysis in high throughput process development a reality. Additionally, one ambr® run in 24 mini bioreactors can cover a wide design space, rapidly providing all the data required to build robust Raman models to support QbD, in less than half the time of the conventional benchtop approach.

Developed with scalability in mind, BioPAT® Spectro’s flow cell’s Raman probe interface and optical path design is identical across scales so it enables time-saving, automated in-line Raman spectroscopy with Sartorius’ BIOSTAT STR® single-use bioreactors. The integrated qualified and ready-to-use single-use spectroscopy port in Flexsafe STR® bags for BIOSTAT STR® bioreactors will be launched in the near future.

Unlocking the potential of Raman spectroscopy as a high throughput analytical technique for monitoring cell culture in mini bioreactors has been a key goal of process development scientists for a number of years. We are showcasing the BioPAT® Spectro at IFPAC and BPI West this year and look forward to discussing with scientists how they can use this new analytical technique with ambr® systems to build and utilize robust Raman models, in a workflow which will support their QbD programs, while minimizing resource costs and biologics’ manufacturing timelines.”

Dr. Svea Cheeseman, Product Manager Process Analytical Technology at Sartorius

Source:

Sartorius

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sartorius. (2020, February 24). Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 24, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200224/Sartorius-launches-BioPAT-Spectro-for-use-with-ambr-systems-and-BIOSTAT-STR.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sartorius. "Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR". News-Medical. 24 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200224/Sartorius-launches-BioPAT-Spectro-for-use-with-ambr-systems-and-BIOSTAT-STR.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sartorius. "Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200224/Sartorius-launches-BioPAT-Spectro-for-use-with-ambr-systems-and-BIOSTAT-STR.aspx. (accessed February 24, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Sartorius. 2020. Sartorius launches BioPAT Spectro for use with ambr systems and BIOSTAT STR. News-Medical, viewed 24 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200224/Sartorius-launches-BioPAT-Spectro-for-use-with-ambr-systems-and-BIOSTAT-STR.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Simplifying Progress: Sartorius sharpens its brand focus
Sartorius Stedim Biotech introduces Sartocheck 5 Plus filter integrity tester
Sartorius wins double award at Fisher Scientific European Sales Conference for the second time
Sartorius Stedim Biotech launches new SIMCA 16 software for multivariate data analytics
Sartorius launches new ambr 250 modular bioreactor vessel for cell and gene therapy applications
Sartorius' third Research Xchange Forum 2019 to shine spotlight on CAR-T cell therapy
Sartorius publishes third edition of the Live-Cell Analysis Handbook
Sartorius Stedim Biotech introduces new ambr 15 cell culture microbioreactor system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sartorius successfully closes fiscal year 2018 and plans to continuously expand