Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment

Lab operators usually face one or more safety risks, including those that are chemical, biological, or electrical in nature. A new safety poster from METTLER TOLEDO aims to help you improve safety in the lab by helping operators remember to mitigate these risks each and every time they enter.

Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment
Make an easy enhancement to the safety of your lab.

Easy to customize and even easier to follow, “Proper Gear for This Lab” offers a selection of typical personal protective equipment (PPE). Simply check off required items. The poster also allows you to add specific or specialized equipment not yet reflected among the more common choices such as safety glasses and gloves.

The poster helps to ensure that all lab workers are aware of their responsibilities to use PPE to promote safety for themselves and others.

Source:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. (2020, May 05). Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 05, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Decrease-operator-risk-Customizable-METTLER-TOLEDO-e2809cProper-Geare2809d-safety-poster-lets-you-focus-on-your-labe28099s-required-protective-equipment.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. "Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment". News-Medical. 05 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Decrease-operator-risk-Customizable-METTLER-TOLEDO-e2809cProper-Geare2809d-safety-poster-lets-you-focus-on-your-labe28099s-required-protective-equipment.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. "Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Decrease-operator-risk-Customizable-METTLER-TOLEDO-e2809cProper-Geare2809d-safety-poster-lets-you-focus-on-your-labe28099s-required-protective-equipment.aspx. (accessed May 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. 2020. Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment. News-Medical, viewed 05 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200505/Decrease-operator-risk-Customizable-METTLER-TOLEDO-e2809cProper-Geare2809d-safety-poster-lets-you-focus-on-your-labe28099s-required-protective-equipment.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »