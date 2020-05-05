Decrease operator risk: Customizable METTLER TOLEDO “Proper Gear” safety poster lets you focus on your lab’s required protective equipment

Lab operators usually face one or more safety risks, including those that are chemical, biological, or electrical in nature. A new safety poster from METTLER TOLEDO aims to help you improve safety in the lab by helping operators remember to mitigate these risks each and every time they enter.

Make an easy enhancement to the safety of your lab.

Easy to customize and even easier to follow, “Proper Gear for This Lab” offers a selection of typical personal protective equipment (PPE). Simply check off required items. The poster also allows you to add specific or specialized equipment not yet reflected among the more common choices such as safety glasses and gloves.

The poster helps to ensure that all lab workers are aware of their responsibilities to use PPE to promote safety for themselves and others.