Stay productive with online LC & GC learning courses

Working from home? Why not up your game by investing in some expert online learning from Analytical Training Solutions. With courses in HPLC, LC-MS, GC and GC-MS, Analytical Training Solutions will cover the fundamentals through to troubleshooting and onto advanced method development.

Analytical Training Solutions, brought to you by Separation Science, is the leading global portal for fundamentals, best practice, troubleshooting and method development training for chromatographic and mass spectrometric techniques. Comprehensive, self-paced online courses by world-renowned training experts, and validated learning provides a unique educational resource for analytical chemists.

All courses are broken down into manageable modules and presented in a logical manner for effective learning. Each video module is accompanied by a short quiz to validate your understanding of the materials, and upon completion of a course you'll be able to download your 'Certificate of Completion'.

To illustrate the value of these courses the first module for each is available to view free of charge. All full courses are now priced at US$ 125 per user, which includes access for 6 months, module tests and 'Certificate of Completion'.

Pittcon

