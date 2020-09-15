ZwickRoell launches their Virtual Testing Forum 2020

From October 6 through October 22, ZwickRoell will offer online events for the med/pharm industry as well as for academia and R&D.

The Virtual TestingForum is the first-ever, all-virtual event of this scope and size held specifically for the materials testing industry. Participation is free of charge and the forum will include webinars, live demos, Q&A sessions, and presentations by experts in the field with a focus on applications, testing standards, new developments, and trends.

Visit www.zwickroell.com/vtf to register!

To learn more, please visit: https://www.zwickroell.com/en/virtual-testing-forum/vtf-2020/medical-and-pharmaceutical