Seasonal changes transmit bacterial plant pathogen to perennial trees, vine crops

The bacterial plant pathogen Xylella fastidiosa is a worldwide threat to perennial tree and vine crops and has been linked to Pierce's disease of grapevine in California, olive quick decline in Italy, and citrus variegated chlorosis in South America.

Scientists know that seasonality plays an important role in the spread of X. fastidiosa, but there are limited field data available. Scientists also know that epidemics of Pierce's disease in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California are associated with high abundance of the invasive glassy-winged sharpshooter that transmits X. fastidiosa.

Managing the spread of X. fastidiosa is challenging due to a lack of field data on seasonal changes in vector abundance, proportion of vector population carrying the pathogen, and probability of acquisition from infected plants."

Mark Sisterson, Vector Entomologist with Agricultural Research Service-USDA

Related Stories

To gather more data, Sisterson and colleagues conducted a field study in the San Joaquin Valley to determine the time of year that vine-to-vine transmission of X. fastidiosa was most likely to occur. They found that grapevines were more likely to test positive for the pathogen in July and August than in spring. They also found that more glassy-winged sharpshooters tested positive for X. fastidiosa in July and August than in the spring.

"Accordingly, risk of vine-to-vine spread of X. fastidiosa is greatest in July and August," said Sisterson. "These findings will improve timing of insecticide applications to reduce glassy-winged sharpshooter populations, thereby reducing spread of X. fastidiosa."

Sisterson also notes that in other parts of California, studies have shown higher rates of vine recovery from infection over the winter when vines become infected during late summer compared to vines infected earlier in the season.

Results from this study suggest that late season infections in the southern San Joaquin Valley are more likely to persist the following year and highlights the need for regionally specific data to inform vineyard management decisions.

Source:

American Phytopathological Society

Journal reference:

Sisterson, M. S., et al. (2020) Xylella fastidiosa and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Population Dynamics in the Southern San Joaquin Valley of California. Plant Disease. doi.org/10.1094/PDIS-01-20-0066-RE.

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists detect a sarbecovirus phylogenetically related to SARS-CoV-2 from bats in Japan
Altered smell and taste impacts psychological wellbeing of COVID-19 survivors, study finds
Resveratrol shows potential as SARS-CoV-2 antiviral, study finds
Could the keto diet help prevent or mitigate severe COVID-19?
COVID-19 restrictions have led to 86 percent drop in norovirus infections in US, finds study
New and sudden headaches may be a symptom of COVID-19
Monoclonal antibody HB27 shows potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2
Researchers tie smoking to higher COVID-19 mortality in lower-middle-income countries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein shows slow but stable evolution, study finds