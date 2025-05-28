Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

NucleraMay 28 2025

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery System, has announced a collaboration with Cytiva, a global life sciences leader. This collaboration is focused on accelerating the production, purification and characterization of proteins required for drug research and development, enabled through the combination of Nuclera's eProtein Discovery System with Cytiva's Biacore surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technology.

Proteins represent 95% of drug targets designed to combat disease. Rapid access to these proteins and understanding how they interact with drug candidates is essential for drug development. Typically, it takes months to obtain and characterize proteins, but Nuclera and Cytiva together have achieved production and characterization within five days. This achievement was showcased at industry conferences Discovery on Target and PEGS Europe, where Nuclera's eProtein Discovery System was used to produce Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF). These proteins were subsequently functionally characterized using Cytiva's Biacore SPR system.

Collaborating with life science leader Cytiva supports Nuclera in our mission of improving human health. Through this collaboration, we have demonstrated eProtein Discovery's ability to produce clinically significant proteins that can be used in characterization experiments. Combining eProtein Discovery's capability to streamline protein production workflows with Cytiva's Biacore protein characterization systems open a whole new avenue for accelerating drug development."

Dr. Yvonne Tan, Associate Director of Product Management, Nuclera

Anna Moberg, Senior Manager and Project Manager, Cytiva, added: "The ability of Nuclera's eProtein Discovery to accelerate protein production and purification complements Cytiva's Biacore SPR technology by streamlining the upstream protein production process. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to further enhance the production of characterizable proteins for drug development."

