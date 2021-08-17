HORIBA to showcase novel POCKIT Central PCR analyser at BEVA and Vets North

HORIBA UK Limited will be showcasing its new benchtop POCKIT™ Central* in-house veterinary PCR analyser on Stand C3 at the BEVA Congress,  Birmingham, 4-7 September. HORIBA’s first live event this year will give visitors the opportunity to see how easy it is to carry out in-house PCR Testing on the POCKIT Central.

The simple “sample in, result out” process provides fast, accurate PCR testing in only in 85 mins for up to 8 pathogens in one run. Ideally suited to veterinary practices, the POCKIT Central ensures confident diagnostic and case management decision making without needing to wait for external laboratory results.

Image Credit: HORIBA

The POCKIT Central offers more than 190 PCR tests, including over 30 new ones, tailored to Equine, Small Animal and Farm practices, with specialist assays for Poultry and Aquaculture. Equine diagnostic tests include Theileria equi, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Streptococcus equi, EHV, Taylorella equigenitalis and influenza, and other new tests include Lyme disease, Dirofilaria immitis, Neospora caninum, Mec A gene for MRSA and IBR.

BEVA visitors will also be able to see HORIBA’s LAQUAtwin Ca-11C waterproof, pocket ionised calcium (iCa) meter for on-site monitoring of ionised calcium, and HORIBA experts will be on hand to talk about the PC400 clinical chemistry analyser.

HORIBA UK will also participate in Vets North (Haydock Park Racecourse, 15-16 September) so vets of all specialities can see HORIBA’s accurate diagnostic instruments and discuss their use with the HORIBA Team.

* available from HORIBA in selected countries in Europe

