HORIBA Medical introduces new Yumizen G range to extend Hematology portfolio

New Yumizen G coagulation analyzers and reagent range designed to suit any laboratory

HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical announces a significant development of its in vitro diagnostics product offering with the launch of its new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents. Marking a milestone in its new product development program, the Yumizen G range extends HORIBA Medical’s Hematology portfolio into the complementary field of Haemostasis, a new discipline for the company.

One of HORIBA Medical’s new Hemostasis range – the Yumizen G400 is designed for small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests

For over 30 years, HORIBA Medical has developed a reputation for expertise and excellence in blood cell analysis. This scientific knowledge, innovation, leadership and cutting-edge technology has now been utilised to deliver the new and comprehensive range of Yumizen G systems and reagents for coagulation diagnostics.

HORIBA Medical’s new Yumizen G systems are user friendly, efficient and secure. In combination with specifically developed and optimized ready-to-use reagents, Yumizen G provides a high quality and cost-effective range of hemostasis solutions that will fit any laboratory size or requirement. The range includes:

Yumizen G100 INR, the smallest analyzer of the range, ideal for point of care laboratories to monitor oral anticoagulants

the smallest analyzer of the range, ideal for point of care laboratories to monitor oral anticoagulants Yumizen G200 & Yumizen G400 compact semi-automatic devices designed to enable small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests

compact semi-automatic devices designed to enable small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests Yumizen G800 automatic benchtop coagulation analyser for laboratories with mid-size workloads

automatic benchtop coagulation analyser for laboratories with mid-size workloads Yumizen G1550 fully-automated, high capacity analyzer for managing the coagulation diagnostics and monitoring requirements of clinical laboratories with mid- to high-workloads

Commenting on the launch of this comprehensive new coagulation analysis offering, Cleve Wright, Director, HORIBA Medical UK said: