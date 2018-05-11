HORIBA Medical introduces new Yumizen G range to extend Hematology portfolio

May 11, 2018

New Yumizen G coagulation analyzers and reagent range designed to suit any laboratory

HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical announces a significant development of its in vitro diagnostics product offering with the launch of its new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents. Marking a milestone in its new product development program, the Yumizen G range extends HORIBA Medical’s Hematology portfolio into the complementary field of Haemostasis, a new discipline for the company.

One of HORIBA Medical’s new Hemostasis range – the Yumizen G400 is designed for small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests

For over 30 years, HORIBA Medical has developed a reputation for expertise and excellence in blood cell analysis. This scientific knowledge, innovation, leadership and cutting-edge technology has now been utilised to deliver the new and comprehensive range of Yumizen G systems and reagents for coagulation diagnostics.

HORIBA Medical’s new Yumizen G systems are user friendly, efficient and secure. In combination with specifically developed and optimized ready-to-use reagents, Yumizen G provides a high quality and cost-effective range of hemostasis solutions that will fit any laboratory size or requirement. The range includes:

  • Yumizen G100 INR, the smallest analyzer of the range, ideal for point of care laboratories to monitor oral anticoagulants
  • Yumizen G200 & Yumizen G400 compact semi-automatic devices designed to enable small laboratories to perform coagulation screening and D-dimer tests
  • Yumizen G800 automatic benchtop coagulation analyser for laboratories with mid-size workloads
  • Yumizen G1550 fully-automated, high capacity analyzer for managing the coagulation diagnostics and monitoring requirements of clinical laboratories with mid- to high-workloads

Commenting on the launch of this comprehensive new coagulation analysis offering, Cleve Wright, Director, HORIBA Medical UK said:

By leveraging our extensive expertise in the Haematology field, we have significantly broadened our scope in blood disease analysis into a complementary discipline. This means that HORIBA Medical is now able to offer customers a dedicated and specific blood analysis solution to suit any laboratory. We will be further building on our new Hemostasis product range in the very near future.

http://www.horiba.com/

