Introducing Tecan’s MagicPrep™ NGS – the walkaway solution for your NGS library prep needs

Tecan has launched the MagicPrep NGS, an automated benchtop library preparation system that transforms time-consuming and error-prone procedures into a simple, robust experience. MagicPrep NGS system performs true ‘load and go’ DNA-Seq and mRNA-Seq library preparation. With proven liquid handling technology, all-inclusive reagent kits, and an intuitive user interface, the MagicPrep NGS is set up in just 10 minutes and generates eight sequencer-ready libraries with a greater than 99 % mean success rate.* As a result, today’s innovators can use their time to focus on translating research into tomorrow’s healthcare.

MagicPrep NGS simplifies the preparation of samples for sequencing, making NGS accessible to anyone. The smallest of its kind, the MagicPrep NGS benchtop system requires no installation and has been designed for reliability. After two simple pipetting steps to load samples and beads into a pre-assembled cartridge-based sample deck, an intuitive touchscreen guides users in confirming the right program and initiating the run. There’s no training, no protocol scripting, no workflow optimization, no master mix preparation. With MagicPrep NGS, library prep can be practically error free and consistent from one run to the next.

“This is a gamechanger for low throughput research labs,” said Dr Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of Life Sciences Business Division at Tecan. “Helping to improve people’s health and lives is an important driver of our work as a company. With MagicPrep NGS, Tecan is bringing automation of NGS library preparation to every lab. This easy to use, benchtop system allows scientists to focus on their research goals, not on generating NGS libraries, benefitting the entire workflow and, ultimately, accelerating improvements in research in the diagnosis and treatment of genetic disorders.”

Each MagicPrep NGS kit includes all consumables necessary for a run, including master mixes, buffers, beads, adapters, tubes and tips, which have been pre-packaged to set up DNA or mRNA library preparation. With just a touch of a button, the fully automated MagicPrep NGS takes it from there, delivering DNA libraries or mRNA libraries – compatible with Illumina sequencing platforms – without any user intervention required. The generated libraries are stable and can remain in the MagicPrep NGS overnight or over a weekend, so start a run whenever you want.

Learn more about the MagicPrep NGS system at www.tecan.com/magic.

For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic procedures.

*Success rate is based on mean internal data. Sample quality and variability may have an impact on the success rate. For more information, visit tecan.com/magicprep-ngs/reliability

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) helps to improve people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

Über Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) trägt dazu bei, das Leben und die Gesundheit der Menschen zu verbessern, indem das Unternehmen seine Kunden befähigt, Innovationen im Gesundheitswesen weltweit zu skalieren −- von der Life-Science-Forschung bis zur Klinik. Tecan ist ein Pionier und weltweit führender Anbieter in der Laborautomation. Als Originalgerätehersteller (OEM) ist Tecan auch führend in der Entwicklung und Herstellung von OEM-Laborinstrumenten, Komponenten sowie Instrumenten für die Medizinaltechnik, die vom jeweiligen Partnerunternehmen vertrieben werden. Tecan wurde 1980 in der Schweiz gegründet. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt mehr als 3'000 Mitarbeitende und verfügt über Produktions-, Forschungs- und Entwicklungsstätten in Europa, Nordamerika und in Asien. In über 70 Ländern unterhält es ein Vertriebs- und Servicenetz. Im Jahr 2020 erzielte Tecan einen Umsatz von CHF 731 Mio. (USD 778 Mio.; EUR 683 Mio.). Die Namenaktien der Tecan Group werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).