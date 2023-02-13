Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future

Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. The agreement will bring together Tecan’s expertise in laboratory automation, genomics and bioinformatics with Singular Genomics’ fast, flexible and highly accurate sequencing technology to simplify life in the lab.

MagicPrep NGS. Image Credit: Tecan

MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.

We are delighted to be working with Singular Genomics. This partnership will allow even more laboratories to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system, benefiting customers of both companies.” Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division, Tecan.

This collaboration will provide a streamlined and efficient workflow to our customers by combining the unmatched speed and scalability of the G4 Sequencing Platform with the simplicity and ease-of-use of MagicPrep NGS automation.” Jorge Velarde, SVP Corporate Development & Strategy, Singular Genomics.

