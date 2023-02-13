Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future

Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. The agreement will bring together Tecan’s expertise in laboratory automation, genomics and bioinformatics with Singular Genomics’ fast, flexible and highly accurate sequencing technology to simplify life in the lab.

Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future
MagicPrep NGS. Image Credit: Tecan

MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.

We are delighted to be working with Singular Genomics. This partnership will allow even more laboratories to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system, benefiting customers of both companies.”

Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division, Tecan.

This collaboration will provide a streamlined and efficient workflow to our customers by combining the unmatched speed and scalability of the G4 Sequencing Platform with the simplicity and ease-of-use of MagicPrep NGS automation.”

Jorge Velarde, SVP Corporate Development & Strategy, Singular Genomics.

Related Stories

To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit www.tecan.com/magic

Source:

Tecan

Journal reference:

Sabrina Shore, Martin Fabani, Chrystal Day, Dat Mai, Thomas Sandell, Justin Lin, Ashesh Saraiya. MagicPrep™ NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Singular Genomics G4™ Platform. Presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting, February 6-9, 2023.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Business / Finance | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Tecan. (2023, February 13). Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 13, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Singular-Genomics-to-take-automated-NGS-library-preparation-into-the-future.aspx.

  • MLA

    Tecan. "Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future". News-Medical. 13 February 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Singular-Genomics-to-take-automated-NGS-library-preparation-into-the-future.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Tecan. "Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Singular-Genomics-to-take-automated-NGS-library-preparation-into-the-future.aspx. (accessed February 13, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Tecan. 2023. Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future. News-Medical, viewed 13 February 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Singular-Genomics-to-take-automated-NGS-library-preparation-into-the-future.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Tecan Synergence offers comprehensive approach to OEM system development
Tecan and UgenTec partner to offer sample-to-result solutions for qPCR
Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments
How the new In-Vitro Diagnostics Regulations are affecting the life sciences landscape
Tecan launches rapid viral and pathogen characterization RNA-Seq library preparation solution for challenging sample types
Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS
Just like magic; automated solutions for NGS library preparation
Next-Generation Sequencing and the Diagnosis of Disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Tecan

See all content from Tecan
You might also like...
Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry