Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS

Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. – ­­ the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics – are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will bring together Tecan’s automation expertise and Element Biosciences’ unique sequencing technologies, employing proprietary chemistries from both companies to deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up.­­­

MagicPrep NGS. Image Credit: Tecan

MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS to deliver plug and play, walkway preparation of NGS libraries. This innovative solution fits perfectly with Element Biosciences’ AVITI benchtop sequencer, and the collaboration will allow direct conversion of libraries on the MagicPrep NGS – without amplification and with no reduction in quality1 – using the Adept™ Library Compatibility Kit v1.1.

We are excited to be working with Element Biosciences, using our complementary expertise to bring automated library preparation to even more researchers. This partnership will allow customers from both our companies to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system and reap the benefits it offers for low throughput applications.”﻿ Klaus Lun, PhD, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division, Tecan.

The Element AVITI System generates high quality data across all sequencing metrics when combined with Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS. This provides a powerful combination of automated convenience with AVITI’s industry-leading performance and operating cost.” Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Vice President of Biochemistry and Co-Founder, Element Biosciences.

A poster entitled ‘MagicPrep NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI System’ will be presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting February 6-9, 2023.

To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit http://www.tecan.com/magic