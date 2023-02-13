Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS

Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. – ­­ the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics – are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will bring together Tecan’s automation expertise and Element Biosciences’ unique sequencing technologies, employing proprietary chemistries from both companies to deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up.­­­

Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS
MagicPrep NGS. Image Credit: Tecan

MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS to deliver plug and play, walkway preparation of NGS libraries. This innovative solution fits perfectly with Element Biosciences’ AVITI benchtop sequencer, and the collaboration will allow direct conversion of libraries on the MagicPrep NGS – without amplification and with no reduction in quality1 – using the Adept™ Library Compatibility Kit v1.1.

We are excited to be working with Element Biosciences, using our complementary expertise to bring automated library preparation to even more researchers. This partnership will allow customers from both our companies to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system and reap the benefits it offers for low throughput applications.”﻿

Klaus Lun, PhD, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division, Tecan.

The Element AVITI System generates high quality data across all sequencing metrics when combined with Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS. This provides a powerful combination of automated convenience with AVITI’s industry-leading performance and operating cost.”

Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Vice President of Biochemistry and Co-Founder, Element Biosciences.

Related Stories

A poster entitled ‘MagicPrep NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI System’ will be presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting February 6-9, 2023.

To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit http://www.tecan.com/magic

Source:

Tecan

Journal reference:

Matt Kellinger, Ben Krajacich, Vivian Den, Andrew Altomare, Dat Mai, Thomas Sandell, Justin Lin, Ashesh Saraiya. MagicPrep™ NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI™ System. Presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting, February 6-9, 2023.

Posted in: Genomics | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Tecan. (2023, February 13). Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 13, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Element-Biosciences-to-provide-benchtop-NGS.aspx.

  • MLA

    Tecan. "Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS". News-Medical. 13 February 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Element-Biosciences-to-provide-benchtop-NGS.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Tecan. "Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Element-Biosciences-to-provide-benchtop-NGS.aspx. (accessed February 13, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Tecan. 2023. Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS. News-Medical, viewed 13 February 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230213/Tecan-collaborates-with-Element-Biosciences-to-provide-benchtop-NGS.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry
The Power of Digitalization in the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Sectors
Tecan and Labforward join forces to offer digital documentation of plate reader experiments
Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future
Tecan Synergence offers comprehensive approach to OEM system development
Tecan launches NGS DreamPrep delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy for automated library preparation
Tecan and UgenTec partner to offer sample-to-result solutions for qPCR
Tecan launches rapid viral and pathogen characterization RNA-Seq library preparation solution for challenging sample types

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Tecan

See all content from Tecan
You might also like...
Next-Generation Sequencing and the Diagnosis of Disease