Boost workflow efficiency and flexibility with the next generation of Resolvex® A200 positive pressure processors

Tecan is pleased to announce the launch of the Resolvex A200 Omics and Resolvex A200 24, the next generation of Resolvex A200 positive pressure processors. The Resolvex A200 is an industryproven, standalone system for automated positive pressure sample preparation, and the latest additions to the portfolio build on this success. These instruments boast unique capabilities to address unmet workflow needs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of the sample preparation process.

Related Stories

The Resolvex A200 Omics incorporates a HEPA filter and fully enclosed environment to reduce airborne particulates – like dust and keratin – minimizing the possibility of sample contamination in highly sensitive mass spectrometry workflows. The Resolvex A200 24 is compatible with larger format sample prep consumables – including 3 and 6 ml columns, as well as 24-well plates – to accommodate larger volume samples.

The system is also available with a number of cleverly designed accessories and adapters that allow users to run more workflows, such as giga-sized nucleic acid purification (NAP) methods. These automated solutions open up new applications, offering time savings and improved throughput while still providing the great reproducibility and robustness associated with the Resolvex brand. 

We are excited to be launching the Resolvex A200 Omics and 24, additions to the Resolvex A200 family that give scientists the ability to perform various workflows – from proteomics and bioanalytical processes to NAP and food safety workflows – with even better accuracy and throughput.” 

Dr Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division at Tecan

To learn more about Tecan’s Resolvex A200 Omics and Resolvex A200 24, visit www.tecan.com/resolvex-a200-next-generation-positive-pressure-processing.

Introducing Tecan’s MagicPrep™ NGS – the walkaway solution for your NGS library prep needs

