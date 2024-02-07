Rigaku Launches New Handheld Analyzer to Combat the Dangerous Illicit Drug Supply Market

September 28, 2023 – Rigaku Analytical Devices announces the launch of the handheld CQL Narc-ID 1064 nm Raman analyzer for the presumptive identification of narcotics, precursor chemicals, and cutting agents—even in non-visible amounts with the optional QuickDetect feature.

Designed for counter-narcotics agencies, law enforcement, crime laboratories, prison facilities, customs agencies, or public safety efforts, the CQL Narc-ID can have a direct impact on protecting communities from dangerous chemicals that currently pervade through the illicit drug supply market. The utilization of 1064 nm Raman technology means users have the ability to scan through translucent packaging and identify dirty or mixed substances at the point of need, a common issue for older Raman technology.

Raman analyzers, including the CQL Max-ID and CQL Gen-ID. The Narc-ID is different in that it was developed specifically for narcotics analysis. Users benefit from a smaller, focused, specialized library, specialized algorithms with an optimized result output, as well as the ability to easily create PDF reports for evidentiary needs.

The on-board library contains an extensive list of narcotics, precursor chemicals, cutting agents, pharmaceuticals, steroids, and more. Users benefit from a library that is built and validated directly on the device, rather than spectra purchased, and imported from third parties. Users have access to the latest cathinones, cannabinoids, fentanyls, opioids, tryptamines, amphetamines, nitazenes and more.

Other features unique to the new CQL Narc-ID Raman analyzer include:

• Rapid results that are easy to interpret

• Identify bulk (with Raman) and trace levels of substances (with optional QuickDetect)

• Automated recipe monitoring with 4C Technology

• Ability to build and add user items with configurable library management

• Operate a streamlined GUI via button or touchscreen

• Add memos and pictorial evidence to PDF reports using on-board camera for traceability

• Transfer results via WiFi, USB, or Peer-to-Peer

• Compatible with Rigaku’s CommandSuite Fleet Management software

• Certified environmental ruggedization with MIL-810G / IP-68 certification

• Long battery life of over 5 hours (also hot swappable)

• 2 years of warranty coverage



“We’re pleased to offer users focused on counter-narcotics applications a cutting-edge solution to replace older technology,” said Chris Langford, VP Marketing & Product Management. “All communities are being negatively impacted by the dangerous illicit drug supply chain, and we have reacted to the need for new presumptive testing capabilities with the release of the CQL Narc-ID.”

The CQL Narc-ID will be demonstrated at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference taking place in San Diego, CA from October 14-17, 2023.

The CQL Narc-ID will be demonstrated at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference taking place in San Diego, CA from October 14-17, 2023.

About Rigaku Group

Rigaku is a leading manufacturer of X-ray, thermal and non-destructive analytical instruments and core components. Since its foundation in 1951 in Japan, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology always mindful of its mission: “to contribute to the enhancement of humanity through scientific and technological development,”

For more information, please visit www.rigaku.com

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman spectroscopy. Our products are trusted by law enforcement departments, government agencies, and security specialists to identify chemical threats. The pharmaceutical manufacturing sector relies on us for quality control. At Rigaku, we are focused on supporting our clients with our global expertise and developing innovative solutions that perform optimally, mitigate new chemical threats, and are always reliable and cost effective. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place.