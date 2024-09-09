SCIEX summit - Highlighting scientific breakthroughs in mass spectrometry that really count

Join scientists and researchers from around the globe to discuss the importance of LC-MS in fields like food and environmental testing, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical discovery and development and biomedical and omics research.

September 24-26, 2024

A 3-day live virtual event you won't want to miss:

EDT: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

PDT: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

GMT: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Day one: Innovation and data insights

  • Discover how to achieve high sensitivity, speed, and resilience when working with large, complex sample sets
  • Learn strategies to speed up your covalent protein drug discovery 
  • Gain insights into accelerating the development of multiple modalities
  • Understand the latest advancements in quantitative proteomics with ZT Scan DIA
  • Overcome limitations with cutting-edge artificial intelligence quantitation software

Related Stories

Day two: Characterization and discovery

  • Characterize and quantify calreticulin (CALR) arginylation using electron-activated top-down proteomics
  • Achieve in-depth profiling of metabolites and lipids in biological samples
  • Obtain accurate and reliable metabolite identification using electron-based fragmentation (EAD)
  • Detect trace amounts of pesticide residues in food by targeted and non-targeted, IDA and SWATH approaches
  • Enhance routine characterization of low-abundant sequence variant (SV) through fast and sensitive EAD-DDA

Day three: Quantitation and screening

  • Enhanced sensitivity and robustness deliver stringent quantitation for veterinary drug testing for meat
  • See how intuitive, compliant-ready SCIEX OS software enables pharmacokinetic parameter monitoring with ease and reliability
  • Understand the challenges and best practices for oligoneucleotide analysis by LC-MS 
  • Discover how exploiting fast acquisition rates can be used to identify and quantify over 2250 fatty-acids lipids
  • Hear about the accurate detection and quantitation of trace-lelvel PFAS compounds 

