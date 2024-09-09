SCIEX summit - Highlighting scientific breakthroughs in mass spectrometry that really count

Join scientists and researchers from around the globe to discuss the importance of LC-MS in fields like food and environmental testing, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical discovery and development and biomedical and omics research.
September 24-26, 2024
A 3-day live virtual event you won't want to miss:
EDT: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
PDT: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
GMT: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Day one: Innovation and data insights
- Discover how to achieve high sensitivity, speed, and resilience when working with large, complex sample sets
- Learn strategies to speed up your covalent protein drug discovery
- Gain insights into accelerating the development of multiple modalities
- Understand the latest advancements in quantitative proteomics with ZT Scan DIA
- Overcome limitations with cutting-edge artificial intelligence quantitation software
Day two: Characterization and discovery
- Characterize and quantify calreticulin (CALR) arginylation using electron-activated top-down proteomics
- Achieve in-depth profiling of metabolites and lipids in biological samples
- Obtain accurate and reliable metabolite identification using electron-based fragmentation (EAD)
- Detect trace amounts of pesticide residues in food by targeted and non-targeted, IDA and SWATH approaches
- Enhance routine characterization of low-abundant sequence variant (SV) through fast and sensitive EAD-DDA
Day three: Quantitation and screening
- Enhanced sensitivity and robustness deliver stringent quantitation for veterinary drug testing for meat
- See how intuitive, compliant-ready SCIEX OS software enables pharmacokinetic parameter monitoring with ease and reliability
- Understand the challenges and best practices for oligoneucleotide analysis by LC-MS
- Discover how exploiting fast acquisition rates can be used to identify and quantify over 2250 fatty-acids lipids
- Hear about the accurate detection and quantitation of trace-lelvel PFAS compounds
