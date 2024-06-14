Revolutionizing Life Science: An Interview with SCIEX on ASMS, the SCIEX 7500+ System, and AI-Driven Quantitation

insights from industry Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management Chris Lock, Vice President Global Research & Development SCIEX In our latest interview, News Medical speaks with SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, about their exciting announcements at ASMS, the SCIEX 7500+ system, and how they utilize AI quantitation software to streamline solutions. In our latest interview, News Medical speaks with SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, about their exciting announcements at ASMS, the SCIEX 7500+ system, and how they utilize AI quantitation software to streamline solutions.

SCIEX recently attended ASMS 2024. What were the highlights of the conference and what were you excited to announce whilst there?

Chris Lock: You can feel an energy this year reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. Attendees sought connection and really wanted to understand how new innovations will help them be faster and produce better insights and also discuss with us how they expect their future needs to evolve.

If you have been to ASMS, you know that nighttime hospitality suites are full of fun, engaging activities. SCIEX showcased our Quant Continuum series—three short films covering our launches played throughout the night and engaged the crowd through reactive wristbands.

Jose Castro-Perez: We also had 3 exciting announcements this year at ASMS. You can read the announcements in full here:

The launch of the SCIEX 7500+ system, the newest mass spectrometer in the SCIEX quantitative portfolio, building upon a legacy of reliable, sensitive quantitation. Press release - The SCIEX 7500+ system launches at ASMS 2024

The introduction of ZT Scan DIA, our next generation in data-independent acquisition (DIA), delivering the depth of coverage characteristic of DIA approaches but with the precision, sensitivity and selectivity of targeted quantitative workflows. Press release - SCIEX introduces new data independent acquisition, ZT Scan DIA, at ASMS 2024

A collaboration between SCIEX and Mass Analytica on artificial intelligence quantitation (AI quant) software to process data and produce insights in a matter of moments. Press release - SCIEX and Mass Analytica partner to present artificial intelligence quantitation (AI quant) software at ASMS 2024"



SCIEX launched the SCIEX 7500+ system whilst at ASMS. Can you explain the key features of the new mass spectrometer system and how it builds upon previous models in the SCIEX quantitative portfolio?

Chris Lock: Through customer collaborations, we know that they need results faster while also ensuring greater system resilience, even with the most challenging sample types like cannabis, cosmetics, food, or plasma. The SCIEX 7500+ system builds on the existing robustness and reliability of the SCIEX 7500 system and has improvements to increase uptime while maintaining sensitivity.

Mass Guard technology is a new proprietary technology that includes the ability to actively filters out potentially contaminating ions. It reduces the risk and frequency of instrument contamination, helping to maintain the highest sensitivity for up to 2X as long compared to existing SCIEX technology, particularly when running complex matrices.

DJet+ assembly is fully removable, allowing front-end serviceability so customers can maximize the uptime of their systems.

At 800 MRM per second, the SCIEX 7500+ system is the fastest SCIEX Triple Quad to date. This increases the scope for large quantitation panels that need to incorporate new compounds of interest, improving the overall productivity of the lab.

Supported by new functionality in SCIEX OS that allows users to track instrument performance and automate decision making, reducing the potential for failed batches and repeat measurements.

Compatibility with dry roughing pumps can reduce electricity consumption by 24% relative to oil-sealed pumps." Extracts from SCIEX Press Releases at ASMS 2024

With the ability to process 800 MRM per second, the SCIEX 7500+ system is the fastest Triple Quad from SCIEX. How does this speed benefit large quantitation panels and lab productivity?

Jose Castro-Perez: For sample sets that have a large number of analytes being analyzed, a single LC/MS-MS sample injection can be used instead of multiple sub-sequent injections. This will also address speed in method development for larger panels.

SCIEX has also collaborated with Mass Analytica to present AI quantitation software. Can you tell us more about the software, its benefits, and how it can process data from the SCIEX 7500+ system?

Jose Castro-Perez: As data is generated at record speeds, the connective tissue remains how this data will be processed for scientists to make real-time decisions. The AI quantitative software from this collaboration can produce insights quickly and boost productivity.

Among its many features is an AI-powered MRM transition prediction model for triple quad systems such as the SCIEX 7500+ system. The predictor can be trained with user data to improve its accuracy. This feature saves time and resources by reducing the necessity for compound infusions and condition optimizations.

About the Interviewees:

Chris Lock, Vice President, Global R&D, SCIEX.

As Vice President, Global R&D, Chris is responsible for software and hardware Research and Development for LCMS & CE at SCIEX.

Since joining SCIEX over 20 years ago, Chris has held multiple technical and leadership roles with increasing responsibility. He has significant experience working with product and market management teams, and building strong cross-company relationships. Most recently, he held the role of Vice President, LCMS R&D.

Prior to joining SCIEX, Chris worked as a Research Scientist at the Institute for Marine Biosciences, National Research Council Canada in Halifax. Chris holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Translational Energy Spectrometry from the University of Wales, Swansea, UK.

Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management, SCIEX.

As Vice President, Product Management, Jose is responsible for the overall ownership of the global SCIEX product portfolio for CE, LC/MS, software ecosystems and accessories including product line management, technology roadmap, new product development, and revenue/margin growth through value creation and commercial support.

Jose has 25 years of experience as a customer in Pharma, CRO and the Biotech industry. In addition to this, he held several senior roles at Waters focusing on marketing and business development for all products and services offered.

Jose joined SCIEX in 2019 as a Senior Director in Accurate Mass Product Management overseeing the entire portfolio of Accurate Mass products. During his tenure he was responsible for the Accurate Mass product line strategy and the execution of that strategy from ideation to end-of-life. In addition to this, he also held a leadership role in Market Development where he was responsible for developing the inbound and outbound marketing strategy for the entire SCIEX product portfolio.

Jose holds a BSc in Chemistry from King’s College London, an MSc in Clinical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from University of Surrey in the UK and a Ph.D. in Metabolomics from Leiden University in the Netherlands.