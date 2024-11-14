CN Bio launches PhysioMimix Bioavailability assay kit: Human 18

CN Bio, a leading provider of Organ-on-a-chip Systems and solutions that accelerate drug discovery and development workflows, today announced the launch of its PhysioMimix® Bioavailability assay kit: Human 18. Harnessing the capabilities of the PhysioMimix Multi-organ System, the kit enhances lead optimization and preclinical testing pipelines, providing an all-in-one solution to generate predictive insights into human oral bioavailability, and better inform lead candidate selection.

Estimating bioavailability is an essential part of preclinical drug development and necessary to inform safe and effective dosage in the clinic. Currently, human drug bioavailability is estimated by combining several data sources, including in vitro assays, in vivo animal studies, and in silico modelling. Each of these have distinct drawbacks; with in vitro and 2D cell cultures unable to account for the complexity of drug absorption, and animal models having significant differences in physiology and metabolic capacity that limit data translatability into humans.

The kit has been developed following the successful launch of CN Bio's PhysioMimix Bioavailability assay into its ADME Contract Research Service offerings in January 2024, in response to market demand for a novel approach to address the limitations of traditional methods. The Company has refined the assay into an easy-to-use kit format, enabling customers to rapidly onboard and recreate the assay in their own labs. The Bioavailability assay kit: Human 18 is optimized for use with the Company's PhysioMimix® Multi-organ System, uniquely bridging the gap between in vitro and in vivo studies to enable accurate and predictive profiling of human oral drug bioavailability earlier in the drug development process. It enables researchers to select and progress only the most promising therapeutic candidates, better inform in vivo study design, and minimize the number of animals required.

Human bioavailability is a crucial part of choosing which drug candidates to progress to the clinic, but an area that is notoriously poorly served by existing models. The PhysioMimix Bioavailability assay kit: Human 18 effectively tackles this issue, providing up to 18 replicates for our customers to profile their drug candidates in vitro, minimizing risk and maximizing the chance of clinical success. The kit modernizes workflows by removing the burden of assay development and validation, so researchers can rapidly onboard an OOC approach."

Dr Yassen Abbas, Lead Scientist, CN Bio

"Recognizing the distinct market demand for new solutions to more accurately predict human bioavailability, we are pleased to be partnering with CN Bio to combine the benefits of our industry leading single-organ models into a perfused and metabolically capable Gut/Liver-on-a-chip model." said Dr Ben Scruggs, CEO, Altis Biosystems: "The Bioavailability assay kit: Human 18 allows users to harness the model's capabilities from their own labs for the first time, providing a streamlined route to access predictive human data through an easy-to-use in vitro model."

CN Bio

