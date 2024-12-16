Precision in every drop: Inside Hamilton’s syringe technology

insights from industry Andrew Peterson R&D, Laboratory Products Hamilton Company In this interview, NewsMedical spoke with Hamilton Company about its innovative syringe technology, custom syringe solutions for specific customer needs, and syringe accessories for multi-industry use. In this interview, NewsMedical spoke with Hamilton Company aboutsyringe accessories for multi-industry use.

Could you introduce yourself and share a bit about your role at Hamilton Company?

My name is Andrew Peterson, and I have been working for the R&D team in laboratory products for the last seven years. My focus has been primarily on syringes during this time. I’m very fortunate to be standing on the shoulders of giants here at Hamilton Company.

Over the decades, many engineers have really pushed the envelope on what is possible with precision glass syringes. I have had the privilege of helping deploy the BFP line of syringes, collaborating with innovative customers and a dedicated team of engineers, product managers, and manufacturing professionals. Together, we have supported cutting-edge technology developments and continuously improved our glass syringes.

Hamilton is well-known for its syringes—can you give us an overview of what sets them apart? How does syringe tolerance factor into their precision?

Clark Hamilton patented the gastight syringe for laboratory use back in 1960 with a highly accurate scale of 1 %. This specification is something that we have never been willing to compromise on, even as we expanded our syringe offerings to a range from 0.5 µL up to 2 L, incorporated new plastics and glass types, and increased life expectancy.

The accuracy of a syringe is dependent on two critical dimensions, the stroke length, and the bore. Industry standards have seemed to settle on two numbers 54.1 mm and 60 mm for “full sized” syringes and 27.05 mm and 30 mm for the “half-height” variants. This means that the accuracy of the syringe is directly proportional to how tightly the bore size is held during manufacturing. We make everything here in Reno, Nevada and spend a great deal of time and energy keeping these precision glass bores precise and consistent.

The concept of dead volume is crucial in your field. Could you explain what it means and why Hamilton’s zero dead volume syringes, like the 7000 series and Bubble-Free syringes, are so innovative?

Dead volume is the term we use to describe the portion of fluid that is not able to be dispensed. Typically, this is fluid trapped in the needle or syringe connection geometry. For applications where the same fluid is used repeatedly, this tends not to be an issue once the system is primed and the air is removed. For applications where the fluid is changing, this trapped small pocket of fluid is mixed between syringe loads.

Products like the BFP or Bubble-Free Prime instrument syringes are designed to minimize or in some cases completely eliminate this dead pocket, this makes priming the system easier (where that dead volume pocket is filled with air) and significantly lowers carryover between samples.

The 7000 series of syringes employ the same ideals but at a much lower volume. These are our plunger in needle syringes. By bringing the plunger to the very end of the needle, we get nearly 100 % of the fluid out of the syringe.

With liquid handling instrumentation being such an essential part of many lab setups, are Hamilton syringes designed to be compatible with these systems, including instrument syringes and PSDs?

All of the products that are designed at Hamilton are simply tools for scientists and engineers to move fluid from place to place. The instrument syringes are specifically tailored for the Precision Syringe Drive (PSD), with a focus on secure mounting hardware, accommodating form-factor constraints, and enhancing syringe longevity—particularly important since pumps can operate through numerous cycles without direct operator intervention. The PSD platform is ideal for applications requiring fluid volumes that surpass pipetting tip capacities or involve harsh chemical environments. The potential configurations and combinations of these systems are limited only by creativity.

Additionally, Hamilton offers a comprehensive range of GC and HPLC autosampler syringes, reflecting the company's foundational expertise in this area. With an extensive catalog of syringes for various autosamplers, Hamilton also specializes in designing custom syringes and accessories to meet the unique demands of life sciences and clinical instrumentation.

Hamilton also offers a variety of syringe accessories. Can you tell us more about those and how they enhance the functionality or applications of the syringes, like the PB600 and removable needle compression fittings?

Laboratory science has a long history, and over the years, unique situations have often required custom hardware to address specific challenges. To meet these needs, whether by customer request or where it makes sense, Hamilton has developed a range of accessories, adapters, and fittings. These include syringe-to-pipette tip adapters, glass needle adapters, specialized fluid fittings such as NPT-to-Luer connectors, and innovative tools like the PB600 push-button dispenser, which dispenses precisely 2 % of a syringe's total stroke (50 steps) with each click. Additionally, Chaney adapters are available for achieving repeatable syringe dispenses.

Does Hamilton offer custom syringe solutions tailored to specific customer needs?

We do! If you have an idea but are struggling to find an off-the-shelf solution—or if the ones available just do not work quite right—we are always more then happy to. With years of experience designing syringes and systems, we are able to collaborate and create something that works perfectly for you.

Do you have an application where PTFE is attacked by your chemistry? Do you have a need for our syringe packaging to be cleanroom friendly? Do you need a custom valve? Are you making modifications to our syringes once you receive them? If so, it may make sense for us to help. On our website, especially in the syringe sections, you can find a button that says “Talk to an Engineer.” That webform (or email) goes straight to me and a few others, so we can connect with you to explore whether a Custom-Built solution is the right fit.

Could you walk us through the process of developing these custom-built solutions?

Once you contact the team, we will get in touch to clarify any technical questions that we have. Once we understand the specifications, we can begin working on a quote to make the prototypes. We will ask questions like how many of these will you need for prototyping as well as how many you will need on an ongoing basis. This helps us understand how we should go about making the components and assemblies regarding CNC programming, manufacturing instructions, tooling, etc.

If the quote works for you, simply place a purchase order, and we’ll get started. Timelines can vary widely depending on the complexity of the project. Simple requests might take just a few days, while more involved projects—such as designing, assembling, testing, and delivering complete systems—can span several months.

Occasionally, we receive requests that fall outside our core competencies or involve such low quantities that costs become prohibitively high. In these cases, we do our best to provide advice on simplifying the project or aligning it with Hamilton’s strengths to help ensure your success.

Hamilton has a strong reputation for customer service. What are some of the company’s standout strengths in this area?

Our engineering team is deeply committed to the products we support and develop. Many of our customers have my direct contact information and know they can reach out to me for assistance with any technical questions or concerns.

We work closely as a team—our engineers specializing in valves, needles, pumps, and other components all sit together, making it easy to collaborate. If a customer issue would benefit from someone else's expertise, we quickly loop them into the conversation.

Our quality team takes every return or complaint seriously. Each case is reviewed by both an R&D engineer and a manufacturing engineer to ensure any defects are understood and addressed promptly. This process helps us provide valuable feedback to customers and ensures our products continually improve.

About Andrew Peterson

This homeschooled Boy Scout was unsure of what career path to pursue when he started college. After exploring welding classes alongside his core curriculum, he discovered his passion for engineering, and his first physics course confirmed that Mechanical Engineering was the perfect fit.

He began his career with an engineering internship that transitioned into a full-time role, followed by a two-year period in Product Management, which further reinforced his love for engineering. Seven years ago, he eagerly joined Hamilton as a Syringe Engineer and has not looked back.

Outside of work, he and his wife homeschool their three Disney-obsessed elementary-aged daughters while managing a household full of animals. The family enjoys staying active with powerlifting, running, biking, and seeking adventure, although they will admit it is about 50/50 with watching TV.

