Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells

Could a kitchen spice help stop colorectal cancer before it starts? New research shows curcumin selectively attacks the stem-like cells that fuel early tumors, pointing to a promising, low-risk addition to current prevention strategies.

Study: An old spice with new tricks: Curcumin targets adenoma and colorectal cancer stem-like cells associated with poor survival outcomes. Image Credit: Tatiana.Sidorova / ShutterstockStudy: An old spice with new tricks: Curcumin targets adenoma and colorectal cancer stem-like cells associated with poor survival outcomes. Image Credit: Tatiana.Sidorova / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Cancer Letters, a group of researchers investigated whether physiologically achievable curcumin can inhibit colorectal tumor initiation by inducing cancer stem-like cells in adenomas and early cancers to exit self-renewal and differentiate.

Background

Every four minutes, someone in the United States (US) learns they have colorectal cancer, the nation’s second-deadliest malignancy. Lifestyle shifts mean incidence is climbing fastest in adults under 50, amplifying the need for prevention. Most tumors arise from benign adenomas that evolve over decades, offering a long interception window. Evidence links daily aspirin to risk reduction, yet bleeding risks and incomplete protection leave many people unserved. Plant-derived compounds with proven safety, such as the kitchen spice curcumin, intrigue researchers but often fail because their mechanisms remain vague. Unlocking how curcumin works could turn a low-cost seasoning into a precision prevention tool. However, further research is needed to confirm efficacy in at-risk populations, particularly for sporadic CRC (distinct from familial forms, such as FAP, where trial results have been mixed).

About the Study

Investigators collected fresh colorectal adenoma, carcinoma, and matched normal tissues from 66 consented patients for initial cancer stem cell (CSC) profiling (with additional samples used in subsequent assays). They dissociated samples into single cells, then quantified aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) activity and epithelial surface antigen expression by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) to isolate cancer stem-like cells. Cells grew as three-dimensional spheroids in serum-free media containing 0.01–10 μM curcumin or vehicle for four weeks, mirroring chronic oral intake. Parallel patient-derived explants (PDEs), intact micro-tissues, incubated for 24 h, assessed short-term responses. To gauge in vivo relevance, researchers implanted 2,000 ALDH-high cells subcutaneously into non-obese diabetic/severe combined immunodeficiency (NOD/SCID) mice pre-fed a phytosomal (Meriva®) 0.2% curcumin diet.

Tumor onset, size, and survival were tracked for 20 weeks. Flow cytometry quantified proliferating NANOG-positive cells by Ki67 co-staining. Western blotting, affinity pull-down with linker-conjugated curcumin beads, and electrophoretic mobility-shift assays probed direct curcumin binding to the transcription factor NANOG. Finally, RNA sequencing of NANOG-overexpressing HCT116 spheroids after 24-hour and 72-hour exposures followed by gene-set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed pathway shifts toward differentiation. All procedures met institutional and national ethical standards.

Study Results

Curcumin suppressed stem-like behavior across various laboratory models, although its efficacy varied by patient sample and dose. In human spheroids, curcumin concentrations of 0.1–5 μM reduced sphere numbers by up to 95% in responsive patients and halved the ALDH-high fraction, with activity spanning multiple molecular subtypes, including those with KRAS or BRAF mutations. Adenomas harbored the greatest baseline load of ALDH-high/CD133-negative cells (11.8% vs. 4.8% in normal mucosa), a population specifically enriched in premalignant tissue and highlighting a prime prevention target that curcumin efficiently depleted.

In NOD/SCID mice, phytosomal curcumin delayed palpable tumor appearance from 80 to 105 days and extended median survival from 117 to 160 days. Treated tumors exhibited 50–83% fewer ALDH-high and CD133-positive populations, indicating durable stem suppression in vivo. Importantly, curcumin trimmed doublecortin-like kinase 1 (DCLK1)-marked tuft stem cells in ApcMin/+ mutant mice yet spared normal intestines, underscoring selectivity.

Mechanistically, curcumin bound the homeodomain and C-terminus of NANOG, a master regulator of colorectal cancer stem-like cells, and disrupted its DNA interaction. Low-dose exposure halved NANOG-driven luciferase activity and downshifted the focal adhesion kinase and BMI1 proto-oncogene pathways, without altering overall NANOG phosphorylation, suggesting a direct transcriptional blockade rather than protein destabilization.

Patient-derived explants mirrored these effects after only 24 hours: curcumin eradicated the proliferative NANOG-positive/Ki67-positive compartment in 5 of 20 cases and reduced it by more than 35% in 8 additional cases; however, four samples showed no response or an increase in NANOG⁺ cells. Notably, effects were non-linear, with stronger responses at lower doses (0.1–1 μM) in some tissues. Furthermore, long-term spheroid culture demonstrated no acquired resistance to curcumin, with sustained sensitivity over repeated exposures spanning 142 days. The stem-quieting action proved clinically meaningful—tumors from an independent cohort whose proliferative stem fraction sat in the lowest quartile enjoyed a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 1,111 days, versus 379 days for the highest quartile.

Transcriptomic profiling confirmed phenotype shift. Within 72 hours, with effects intensifying by 72 hours compared to 24-hour exposures, curcumin down-regulated embryonic stem gene signatures and up-regulated intestinal differentiation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition brake pathways. These changes aligned with an emerging population of non-stem proliferating cells, supporting the idea that curcumin pushes aggressive precursors to mature into less dangerous lineages rather than merely killing them.

Conclusions

To summarize, clinically attainable curcumin reprograms colorectal cancer stem-like cells, especially within early adenomas, steering them away from endless self-renewal and toward differentiation. By directly disabling NANOG, the spice depletes the proliferating stem pool associated with poor survival, prolongs life in xenografted mice, and leaves healthy intestinal stem cells intact. Dosing effects were complex, with U-shaped responses in some systems.

These findings connect a familiar culinary ingredient to cutting-edge precision medicine and suggest that regular low-dose curcumin could complement existing measures, such as colonoscopy and aspirin, where bleeding risk or genetic background limits their use. Ongoing trials must verify long-term benefit and optimize dosing for diverse at-risk groups.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, June 27). Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 27, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250627/Study-explores-how-a-familiar-spice-tackles-the-toughest-cancer-cells.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells". News-Medical. 27 June 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250627/Study-explores-how-a-familiar-spice-tackles-the-toughest-cancer-cells.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250627/Study-explores-how-a-familiar-spice-tackles-the-toughest-cancer-cells.aspx. (accessed June 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells. News-Medical, viewed 27 June 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250627/Study-explores-how-a-familiar-spice-tackles-the-toughest-cancer-cells.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Mayo Clinic researchers discover how ovarian cancer may begin
New KRAS mutation discovery opens door to targeted colon cancer therapies
Inflammation and immune dysregulation drive breast cancer in aging women
UNIGE scientists uncover two key proteins that regulate chromatin remodelling
Breakthrough study maps hidden protein dynamics in cancer cells
Healthy gut microbiome before chemo could help protect breast cancer patients against cardiotoxicity
New insights into the role of diet and microbiome in gastric cancer
New genomic test predicts chemotherapy resistance in cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback