Meningiomas more common in older women than previously known

Tumors of the meninges are more common in older women than previously known. In a study from the University of Gothenburg, 2.7 percent of 70-year-old women had such tumors. The researchers emphasize that such findings should be treated with diligence and careful consideration.

The researchers studied meningiomas, which are tumors that grow on the meninges outside the brain tissue itself. Of the 792 randomly selected 70-year-olds included in the study, 1.8 percent were found to have a meningioma. Among women, the figure was 2.7 percent.

The study was initiated by Erik Thurin, neuroscientist at the University of Gothenburg and radiologist at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

We sometimes detect meningiomas in older people as incidental findings on MRI scans when looking for other things. They are often benign, in most cases causing absolutely no problems and growing very slowly. Malignant variants are found but very rarely.” Erik Thurin, neuroscientist, University of Gothenburg

Affect older women

Meningiomas are a type of tumor that becomes increasingly common as we age. They are also considerably more common among women, as confirmed by this study published in the journal Acta Neurochirurgica.

“Meningiomas primarily affect older women. Among women, there was a 2.7 percent risk of a tumor, five times higher than for men,” says Erik Thurin.

The study was conducted together with Professor Ingmar Skoog’s research team and was based on the extensive H70 population study, with randomly selected 70-year-olds invited to attend examinations, including brain MRIs.

“We’d seen indications from other countries of many undetected meningiomas among older people, and so we wanted to investigate whether this was the case among Swedish 70-year-olds,” Erik Thurin explains.

Diligence and common sense

Most meningioma patients are completely cured if the tumor is surgically removed. However, surgery can often be avoided as long as the tumor is not growing too quickly. In this case, it is sufficient to monitor the tumor with regular MRI scans to ensure that it is not growing. If it appears benign, no immediate action is necessary.

“It’s important not to overreact if the tumor is small. I’ve previously researched how meningioma patients fare after surgery, and I’ve seen that in some cases surgery can have unfortunate consequences,” says Erik Thurin, and continues:

“One pitfall is if the tumor is found when investigating another problem, such as during an MRI scan to rule out more serious causes following a doctor’s appointment for dizziness. If a small tumor crops up as an incidental finding, it may be mistakenly associated with the original problem, putting the patient at risk of unnecessary surgery. Naturally, there are also situations where surgery is necessary. Patients should always have a thorough consultation with their doctor.”

The study raises important questions about how best to manage incidental findings in the brain among older people. Now, the researchers hope that the results will contribute to a more nuanced view of meningiomas.

“We need to strike a balance between diligence and unnecessary worry. It’s a matter of taking care of our older populations on the basis of both science and common sense,” Erik Thurin ends.