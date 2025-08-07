Copper oxide scaffolds show promise in treating traumatic brain injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Recent research has developed a novel electrospun scaffold loaded with copper oxide (CuO@PG), which aims to restore copper homeostasis and modulate inflammation in TBI. The study shows that CuO@PG scaffolds significantly reduce neuronal pyroptosis (a form of programmed cell death), alleviate brain swelling, and improve motor and cognitive functions in animal models. These findings provide a promising therapeutic approach to mitigate the neurodegenerative effects of TBI.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major public health issue with complex pathophysiology that often results in long-term neurological deficits. One of the key processes contributing to TBI-induced damage is pyroptosis, an inflammatory form of cell death. Copper, an essential metal in the body, plays a significant role in antioxidant defense and inflammation regulation. Disruptions in copper homeostasis in the brain following TBI exacerbate neuronal injury, making copper balance a potential target for therapeutic intervention. Given these challenges, a deeper understanding and novel treatment strategies are essential to improve TBI outcomes.



This study (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf030), published in 2025 by researchers from Soochow University, addresses these challenges by introducing electrospun nanofiber scaffolds loaded with copper oxide (CuO@PG) for targeted copper delivery. Published in Burns & Trauma, the research explores how these scaffolds can restore copper balance in the brain and modulate inflammation post-TBI. The results offer new insights into therapeutic strategies for neuroprotection following brain injury.



The CuO@PG scaffolds were designed to deliver a controlled, low-dose release of copper ions directly to the injured brain tissue. Utilizing electrospinning technology, the scaffolds were constructed with polycaprolactone (PCL) and gelatin, which are both biocompatible and biodegradable. In animal models, these scaffolds were implanted at various time points after mild TBI. The researchers found that the 0.5% CuO@PG scaffold, when applied 6 hours post-injury, most effectively reduced pyroptosis-related proteins such as NLRP3, GSDMD, and Caspase-1. This scaffold also improved brain tissue repair, reduced neurodegeneration (as seen in Nissl staining), and significantly enhanced recovery in motor and cognitive functions through behavioral tests like the Morris Water Maze and the Wire-Grip Test. These results underscore the potential of CuO@PG scaffolds in treating TBI by restoring copper homeostasis and reducing neuroinflammation.

Copper plays a pivotal role in brain function, and this study provides compelling evidence that copper oxide-loaded scaffolds can mitigate the neurodegenerative effects of traumatic brain injury. Our approach offers a targeted solution to the complex issues of copper imbalance post-injury, with the potential to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from TBI." Dr. Yumei An, lead author

This innovative scaffold technology not only provides a novel approach to managing TBI but also opens up possibilities for using copper-based therapies in other neurodegenerative conditions. By enabling local, low-dose copper delivery, CuO@PG scaffolds minimize systemic side effects and offer a more controlled therapeutic environment. Future studies are expected to further refine the optimal dosages and timing for scaffold implantation to maximize neuroprotective effects and enhance recovery outcomes for TBI patients.