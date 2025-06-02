Specac investing in new site, updates on Harrick

Following a successful acquisition of the Harrick product lines in 2024, Specac goes from strength to strength delivering world-class solutions for diverse industries. Our expanded portfolio is built on high-quality, high-performance spectroscopy products and a commitment to excellence. By partnering closely with customers, we are able to craft custom solutions that enable scientific breakthroughs and drive success.

With this extensive portfolio we are focusing on developing even deeper partnerships with our customers enabling them to drive new scientific breakthroughs and prove new technologies that help to secure the health of people and the planet.

Our core expertise continues to be spectroscopy and sample preparation, which provide the critical interface for the samples being studied and measured in laboratories and process plants around the world. In that sense, our products truly 'light a path' to analysis that advances life.

Key strengths in a changing world

We are committed to supporting research across Life Sciences, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, and Advanced Materials. While the recent US tariff negotiations have created uncertainty for the industry, we remain confident of finding longer term opportunities for success. Together, we help customers achieve outcomes that make a meaningful difference in lives and ecosystems.

An excellent example of our commitment is our work in catalyst research, where Harrick accessories empower researchers with precision tools for in-situ and operando UV and IR spectroscopy. From cleaner fuel production to CO 2 reduction and greener chemical processes, our solutions enable reliable, reproducible results that drive advances in sustainable innovation. Explore how these tools support scientific progress: Catalyse a Leaner, Greener Future.

Specac's range of ATRs, liquid transmission cells, and pellet presses deliver no less vital benefits to life and the economy. They are used in industrial sites around the world to maintain product quality and safety, secure the authenticity of consumer goods, and unlock incremental gains in process efficiency at chemical plants.

New frontiers

Later this year we will move our US office from Pleasantville, NY a few miles up the road to a new, larger facility at Mt. Kisco. We are busy fitting out the space to our requirements.

The new site will feature a fully operational demonstration lab, outfitted with spectrometer systems from all our major clients. These systems will give us the ability to demonstrate and prove new applications using mid-infrared, near-infrared, UV-Vis, and Raman spectroscopies. In addition, the lab will have facilities for basic wet chemistry work, sample preparation, and enable us to work with a variety of customer samples - including gases.

We're also excited to be creating a dedicated function within the business for custom products, recognizing that even small adjustments can often make a big difference to the effectiveness of our customers' work. This move represents an affirmation of our philosophy of putting the customer application first. This synergizes aptly with Specac's position as the leading manufacturer of labelled spectroscopy products for B2B customers, a position that the new facility in Mt. Kisco will undoubtedly help us maintain.