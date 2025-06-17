New ICP-OES device series PlasmaQuant 9200

Analytik Jena, a leading provider of analytical measurement technology, is expanding its portfolio in chemical elemental analysis with the new PlasmaQuant 9200 ICP-OES series. The devices combine market-leading spectral resolution with high matrix tolerance and enable precise analyses even for complex samples. With the most compact footprint in their class, they also set new standards in terms of laboratory efficiency. The series is designed for the high-resolution determination of various elements - especially in complex matrizes, such as organic ones. This makes the PlasmaQuant 9200 ideal for applications in research, trace analysis and quality control.

Analytically versatile

​The standard version PlasmaQuant 9200 offers a resolution of 6 pm @ 200 nm and is tailored for routine use in contract and quality control laboratories. The PlasmaQuant 9200 Elite version achieves a resolution of 2 pm @ 200 nm and is designed for particularly demanding samples – for example in the electroplating/metal industry and specialty chemicals industry. A broad spectral range from 160 to 900 nm, low detection limits and high long-term stability enable reliable results in a wide range of applications – from battery production and petrochemicals to ore and metal analysis.

Space-saving powerhouse

The size of the new instrument has been reduced by more than 40 percent compared to the previous model – making it the most compact footprint on the ICP-OES market. With a width of only 60 cm, the often limited laboratory space can be used efficiently. Thanks to a start-up time of less than ten minutes, the device is ready for use particularly quickly, which significantly speeds up work processes. With a robust plasma source of up to 1,700 watts, it can also reliably handle difficult matrices.

​​Reliable and flexible

The PlasmaQuant 9200 series offers user-friendly handling, high application reliability and flexible application options. With the modular V Shuttle Torch, users can freely select the components of the torch according to the requirements of their samples. The integrated Dual View Plus technology enables optimized selection of the observation mode, which reduces repeat measurements. In addition, customizable service contracts from Analytik Jena support the reliable operation of the systems in everyday laboratory work. 

Source:

Analytik Jena US

