CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical distributor, assumes presidency of EUROPACCESS, enhancing access to innovative medicines

CHAPPER healthcare, AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and commercialization service provider, announces its appointment as president of EUROPACCESS, a strategic joint venture of seven pharmaceutical service providers across Europe. Offering integrated, commercialization and market access solutions to help navigate the complex healthcare systems throughout Europe, EUROPACCESS draws upon the leadership role of CHAPPER healthcare and its 50-year legacy of dedication to helping manufacturers improve patient outcomes by enhancing access to innovative therapies.

“For over five decades, CHAPPER healthcare has been bridging supply gaps and delivering medicines where they are needed most,” says Jonathan Chapper, CEO of CHAPPER healthcare. “Leading EUROPACCESS allows us to expand our mission to meet the growing needs of the specialty pharmaceutical supply chain across Europe, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers.”

Founded in 1975 by pharmacist Philip Chapper, CHAPPER healthcare has grown into a trusted partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers and healthcare providers across more than 75 countries. The company specializes in sourcing and supplying unlicensed and hard-to-access medicines, managing shortages and supporting early access and named patient programs. With MHRA-licensed warehouses in the UK and additional facilities in Germany, Ireland and the United States, CHAPPER healthcare delivers fully compliant, temperature-controlled supply chain logistics with speed and reliability.

EUROPACCESS, led by CHAPPER healthcare, is a dynamic alliance comprising leading pharmaceutical service providers across Europe:

CHAPPER healthcare (United Kingdom)

EURAXI (France)

Intsel Chimos (France)

ILAPO (Germany)

TETRAGO (Italy)

LENIS (Slovenia)

PHARMA INTERNATIONAL (Spain)

Together, these seven partners collectively provide life sciences stakeholders with a seamless market entry into more than 30 European healthcare systems and distribution networks, reaching over 6,000 hospitals. This extensive network leverages deep local expertise to accelerate market access and ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

Through its integrated network, EUROPACCESS offers a full suite of services tailored to support pharmaceutical product launches, distribution and lifecycle management. These services include:

Dossier submission and regulatory filings

Quality assurance and pharmacovigilance

Temperature-controlled storage and logistics

Reporting to national health authorities

Product launch and market access strategy

Localised sales, marketing and medical science liaison support

Data collection and analysis for outcomes reporting

“Our leadership in EUROPACCESS reflects our commitment to providing not just service capabilities but also meeting the needs of patients and their support systems,” adds Chapper. “Together, we are building a resilient, responsive and personalized pharmaceutical distribution model that delivers real impact.”

As AscellaHealth’s global pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and commercialization service provider, CHAPPER healthcare plays a vital role in advancing a comprehensive strategy to improve access to specialty and rare disease therapies worldwide. Through its leadership in EUROPACCESS, AscellaHealth further strengthens its European presence by leveraging CHAPPER’s local expertise and trusted distribution infrastructure.

Assuming leadership of EUROPACCESS marks a significant milestone for AscellaHealth. Together, we are committed to transforming pharmaceutical access across Europe with timely, secure and patient-centric solutions.” Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth

Extending a strong commitment to advancing patient access to treatment and reinforcing global leadership in pharmaceutical distribution and specialty pharmacy services – including the role as president of EUROPACCESS, CHAPPER healthcare will participate in key industry events throughout the year. Join our team at the upcoming expopharm in Düsseldorf, 16–18 September 2025, at the CHAPPER healthcare booth located in Hall 3, Stand 3E75. To arrange a 1:1 meeting during the event, please contact John Burton – [email protected].