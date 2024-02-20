Global end-to-end solutions partner to life sciences organisations, AscellaHealth, joins Manchester Science Park

Global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company providing innovative solutions to life sciences and biotech manufacturers, AscellaHealth, is expanding its UK presence with a new office based at Manchester Science Park.

Related Stories

The expansion brings AscellaHealth’s specialty and rare disease pharmaceutical expertise, with offices also located in the US and Ireland, to the heart of one of the UK’s most established life sciences and biotech communities.

Dea Belazi, CEO of AscellaHealth, said, “This is exciting news for AscellaHealth and the pharmaceutical businesses who need a solution to bring emerging therapies to market.”

Bill Oldham, Chairman & President of AscellaHealth, added, “The UK’s North West region is home to a community of innovative and fast-growing science and tech businesses, so it’s the perfect base from which to support biotechs looking to streamline the commercialisation of novel specialty treatments.”

AscellaHealth supports life sciences manufacturers, payers, patients and providers – providing expertise in pre-commercialisation and market access support, distribution and fulfilment capabilities, HUB and patient support services and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, to organisations across the globe.

This latest development follows AscellaHealth being named Best Global Specialty Pharmacy & Healthcare Services Organisation 2023 in the annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. For more information, visit ascellahealth.eu

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AscellaHealth, LLC.. (2024, February 20). Global end-to-end solutions partner to life sciences organisations, AscellaHealth, joins Manchester Science Park. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 20, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240220/Global-end-to-end-solutions-partner-to-life-sciences-organisations-AscellaHealth-joins-Manchester-Science-Park.aspx.

  • MLA

    AscellaHealth, LLC.. "Global end-to-end solutions partner to life sciences organisations, AscellaHealth, joins Manchester Science Park". News-Medical. 20 February 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240220/Global-end-to-end-solutions-partner-to-life-sciences-organisations-AscellaHealth-joins-Manchester-Science-Park.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AscellaHealth, LLC.. "Global end-to-end solutions partner to life sciences organisations, AscellaHealth, joins Manchester Science Park". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240220/Global-end-to-end-solutions-partner-to-life-sciences-organisations-AscellaHealth-joins-Manchester-Science-Park.aspx. (accessed February 20, 2024).

  • Harvard

    AscellaHealth, LLC.. 2024. Global end-to-end solutions partner to life sciences organisations, AscellaHealth, joins Manchester Science Park. News-Medical, viewed 20 February 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240220/Global-end-to-end-solutions-partner-to-life-sciences-organisations-AscellaHealth-joins-Manchester-Science-Park.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Trending Stories

More Content from AscellaHealth, LLC.

See all content from AscellaHealth, LLC.