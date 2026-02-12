Leica Biosystems revolutionizes histology workflows with global launch of the Leica CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System

Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions, is redefining histology workflows with the global launch of the Leica CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System. This next-generation solution delivers superior performance, sustainability, and enhanced technician comfort - setting a new standard for cryostat technology.

Image Credit: Leica Biosystems

With up to 3x faster specimen cooling and up to 2x faster chamber cooling, the system significantly reduces setup time and case duration while ensuring reliable sectioning, even during extended cutting sessions. The system accelerates workflows by providing rapid cooling for complex specimens and ultra-low temperatures to –50 °C for critical samples in surgical settings.

As the first cryostat in its class to utilize a next-generation refrigerant with near-zero global warming potential, the Leica CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System leads the way in sustainability-focused innovation. With up to 50 % lower energy consumption compared to previous models, laboratories benefit from operating cost savings and reduced environmental impact - reinforcing the commitment from Leica Biosystems to sustainable solutions without compromising precision or performance.

Image Credit: Leica Biosystems

Laboratory needs continue to evolve, and we are committed to listening to our customers and delivering innovations that truly move the field forward, This breakthrough significantly reduces waiting times while ensuring consistent temperature control and reliable, high-quality sections - even during extended cutting sessions. The result is faster turnaround, greater confidence in results, and more efficient workflows. Beyond performance, it lowers total cost of ownership, helping laboratories operate more sustainably without compromising standards of care. We are proud to lead the advancement of technologies that empower histology professionals and improve patient outcomes.” Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology & Innovation, Leica Biosystems

The Leica CM1950 Cryostat with DualEcoTec Cooling System, for in vitro diagnostic use, prioritizes technician well-being by reducing heat emission by 33 % and noise levels by 50% to create a cooler, quieter, and more comfortable work environment. Combined with ergonomic design enhancements that support long sectioning sessions, these improvements help reduce fatigue, improve focus, and support technician comfort - ultimately contributing to both productivity and consistent diagnostic outcomes in busy histology labs.