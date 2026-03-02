Azenta enters definitive agreement for the sale of its B Medical Systems business to THELEMA S.À R.L.

Azenta, Inc. today announced that its affiliate, Azenta Germany GmbH, has signed a binding agreement for the sale of Azenta’s B Medical Systems business to THELEMA S.À R.L., for a purchase price of US$63 million. The transaction is expected to close on or before March 31, 2026.

The agreement to sell B Medical Systems marks a major step forward in simplifying the portfolio to prioritize our core capabilities with the highest strategic impact, The proceeds from this sale will be deployed to strengthen the company and drive long-term profitable value creation for our shareholders.”

John Marotta, President and CEO, Azenta Life Sciences

B Medical Systems is a global manufacturer and distributor of medical refrigeration devices based in Luxembourg.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Taylor Wessing served as legal counsel to Azenta for this transaction.

