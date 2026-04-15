MAIA: Bringing AI into your sample preparation

Milestone introduces MAIA (Milestone AI Agent), a new step forward in laboratory support, designed to transform how users interact with their microwave digestion systems. Integrated into ultraWAVE 3 and ETHOS, MAIA acts as a virtual product specialist, providing immediate, context-aware assistance directly at the instrument or via Milestone Connect.

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With MAIA, laboratories gain instant access to expert knowledge for method selection, sample handling, troubleshooting, and maintenance, helping reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. The system supports both chat and voice interaction, making it intuitive and fast to use, even during busy workflows.

A standout feature is MAIA Lens, which enables visual recognition of consumables. By simply scanning a component, users receive step-by-step instructions for maintenance or replacement, ensuring correct procedures and consistent system performance.

Available on both new and already installed systems, MAIA delivers 40 years of Milestone expertise on demand, marking a significant evolution in digital lab support.

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