METTLER TOLEDO’s new adjustable-cavity weights help streamline routine balance testing

September 1, 2017

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to launch its Standard Line precision test weights. Produced according to ISO 9001 guidelines, all Standard Line weights conform to U.S. Food & Drug Administration standards and fulfill OIML R111 requirements to ensure measurements comply with applicable regulations.

OIML weight standard line 1kg with adjustable cavity fillings in bags mirrored

Related Stories

Accurate and durable Standard Line knob-style test weights range from 1 mg up to 20 kg to meet the routine testing needs of nearly any balance or application. Both knobs and sheet weights are made of high-quality stainless steel. The elimination of specialized equipment required for adjustment reduces the time and expense associated with test-weight maintenance.

In addition to being easily adjusted for ongoing process accuracy, the Standard Line resists dust and moisture, adding to the weights’ long-term stability. Weights can also be cleaned with alcohol to reduce cross-contamination risk. This can be particularly critical in food-, pharma- and chemical-processing environments.

Weights are available singly or in sets and deliver in durable, shock-resistant boxes that conform to FDA standards. This keeps weights clean and protects them from accidental damage.

Find out more on how the adjustability and durability of Standard Line test weights can help streamline routine balance testing while reducing test-weight inventory and storage space requirements.

Source:

https://www.mt.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Improved processes with Mettler Toledo's expanded robotic mass comparator portfolio
METTLER TOLEDO offers free e-Learning course and certificate on Routine Balance Testing
METTLER TOLEDO’s new paper highlights importance of leveling to meet weighing accuracy
Bench scales by Mettler Toledo give accurate weighing performance in hazardous areas
Safe-weighing in 3 steps with the new Mettler Toledo white paper
Oxidation Induction Time webinar demonstrates how to accurately use thermal analysis
Mettler Toledo deliver increased lab efficiency through 2-part Lean Laboratory webinars
Mettler Toledo describe how to eliminate impact of static on weighing results

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

More Content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.

See all content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.
You might also like... ×
Mettler-Toledo Safeline develop HDS Pipeline Metal Detectors for vacuum filling