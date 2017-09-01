METTLER TOLEDO’s new paper highlights importance of leveling to meet weighing accuracy

One may expect that a balance sitting on a sturdy lab table is always level; however, this is not automatically so. Download a new, free article from METTLER TOLEDO today to learn how current technology helps with leveling to meet weighing tolerances and ensure accurate results.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling”. The article informs balance operators and quality managers about the difference a level balance can make in accuracy, especially during high-risk processes with tight tolerances.

The Importance of Leveling

The paper goes on to explain features that ensure a balance remains level on an ongoing basis. In several METTLER TOLEDO balances, these features include internal leveling sensors, a warning when the balance is out of level, explicit instructions for leveling, and a “green light” once a level state is reached. Taken together in new MS-TS and ML-T analytical models, these features are called LevelControl.

MS-TS and ML-T balances offer one important feature not currently found on other balance models in their class: the physical level bubble. This is present on the front of the device, in addition to LevelControl, which means that manufacturers and labs that require a level check before weighing will not need to alter their procedures when adopting LevelControl-enabled balances.

To learn more about how important a level balance is to weighing accuracy, as well as the benefits of LevelControl, download the free article today.