Merck’s new Milli-Q HR 7000 Series offers sustainable central pure water solution for laboratories, research facilities

September 1, 2017

Merck’s Milli-Q® HR 7000 series offers laboratories and research facilities a high-throughput water purification system as a uniquely connected and sustainable central pure water solution. With advanced purification technologies, Milli-Q® HR 7000 ensures constant water quality and flow rate, while reducing water consumption and running costs compared to other high-throughput reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The system’s versatile installation and distribution options allow for it to reliably produce from a few hundred to up to 13,000 liters of pure water daily.

The Milli-Q® HR 7000 series delivers optimum quality type 3 water for use in regular laboratory applications and instrument feeds. The systems contain advanced purification technologies, including Progard® cartridges, advanced RO membranes and Merck’s patented ERA™ (Evolutive Reject Adjustment) technology. ERA™ automatically takes feed water quality into account to optimize water recovery by 45 to 75 percent, reducing water usage and costs.

Key benefits of the redesigned Milli-Q® HR 7000 Series:

  • Superior ergonomic design for quick and easy maintenance
  • Large, colored touchscreen to display all details needed for daily operations:
    • Storage levels, dispensing information, water production and quality data, consumable status, and step-by-step instructions for consumables replacement
  • Full connectivity ensures accessibility and lab uptime
  • Modern data management capabilities facilitate data traceability and compliance

Milli-Q® HR 7000 systems will be associated with Merck’s new SDS 500 storage, protection and distribution system, allowing a standardized offering that provides higher storage and distribution flows for customers. The systems are available for purchase now.

Source:

http://www.merckmillipore.com/

