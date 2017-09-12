Organizing Committee for Pittcon 2018 announce new leadership

September 12, 2017

The Organizing Committee is pleased to announce the new chairmen who are collaborating on strategic and tactical plans for Pittcon 2018. As of July 1, Adrian C. Michael, Ph.D. (University of Pittsburgh, Department of Chemistry), pictured below, took office as president along with his named Vice President Charles Gardner, ChemImage Corporation, and selected chairs.

Related Stories

Other members of the Executive Board include Gregory Meisner, esq., Melinda Stephens, Ph.D., (Geneva College), Michelle Ward, Ph.D., (University of Pittsburgh), Karen Johnson, Kerry Holzworth, Ph.D., (retired, University of Pittsburgh), Jane Chan, (retired, Bechtel Bettis), and Elias Absey, (Waters Corporation) who is also the 2018 exposition chairman.

Other chairmen include Annette Wilson, Ph.D. (University of Pittsburgh) who leads the Program team and Michelle Ward, Ph.D., (University of Pittsburgh), the short course chairman. Registration is organized by Joseph Grabowski, Ph.D, (University of Pittsburgh).

Pittcon is managed by a group of approximately 100 volunteers serving on one or more of 26 committees assisted by a dedicated 11-person staff.

Source:

Pittcon

Posted in: Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advances in optogenetics
Postnova PN3621 MALS sets new standard for sensitive and precise multi-angle light scattering detection
Jane Chan named as Pittcon president 2020
Optical microscopy resolution revolution
Pittcon 2017: reflections from the floor
Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease
Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath
Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

More Content from Pittcon

See all content from Pittcon
You might also like... ×
Finalists for Pittcon's excellence awards released