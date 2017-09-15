Bone and tooth restoration symposium to be held at Lucideon, November 2017

Lucideon, the international materials development and consultancy organization, is pleased to announce that Biodensol will be holding a symposium entitled, ‘Novel Silicate and Phosphate Materials for Bone and Tooth Restoration’ on Tuesday 07 November 2017, 09:00-16:15 at its headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent.

Lucideon and the University of Lyon are jointly running Biodensol, a European Commission-funded research project. The project supports three PhD students as they research and develop novel inorganic powders to create new and improved dental products, such as longer-life fillings and adhesives, and products that tackle tooth caries or enamel erosion.

The symposium will bring together industry and academia and highlight the role of novel silicate and phosphate materials in hard tissue replacement/regeneration.

The day will begin with keynote presentations from Professor Pierre Colon, University of Denis Diderot Paris 7, France, and Dr Jochen Salber, University Clinic Knappschaft Bochum, Germany, who will outline the drivers faced in dentistry and orthopaedics, respectively.

This will be followed by an overview of the Biodensol project and oral and poster presentations concerning novel silicate and phosphate materials. Abstracts for presentations are currently being sought and should relate to one or more of the following: innovative chemistries and/or processing routes (including additive manufacturing) and improved mechanical properties and/or re-mineralisation properties.

Our research is focused on developing materials that can provide greater functionality and performance in dental products for restorative treatments. It’s a really interesting and promising area of research with very important industry applications. We are looking for presenters to join ourselves and our keynote speakers, to present their research in the areas of dentistry and orthopaedics as part of the oral and poster presentation sessions.” Federico Lizzi, a PhD Biodensol researcher

Dr Phil Jackson, technical manager of healthcare at Lucideon and the Biodensol project supervisor, said:

“The use of superior materials in bone and tooth restorations will mean more effective treatments, longer lasting devices and implants, increased comfort for patients, and fewer visits for remedial treatment. This event will give those involved in this area of research a chance to showcase their findings and advances, with the added benefit of being able to discuss results and potential follow-on studies with likeminded professionals and academics.”

Lucideon is a materials technology company that provides testing and analysis, materials development and consultancy services to a wide range of industry sectors. Lucideon is the industrial partner in the Biodensol project, a European Commission-funded project aimed at combining the strengths of academic research with industry knowledge and the drive for industry application.