TissueGnostics wins 1st prize for image analysis software

Here it comes – Strata QUEST, THE BEST IMAGE ANALYSIS SOFTWARE

We proudly announce that TissueGnostics has won the 1st Place in the International Scanner Contest 2016 that took place in Berlin, May 25th to 28th.

Robert Nica has represented our company in the category „Image Analysis“ and convinced an international scientific committee with an excellent and groundbreaking software. The decision was made by the Charite Berlin Germany, the University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg, the Hospital de Jerez de la Frontera Spain, the National Centre of Pathology Lithuania, the University of Freiburg in Germany and the Massachusetts General Hospital USA and clearly confirmed TissueGnostics successful future-oriented work.

Sincere thanks both to Robert Nica for his personal effort and to the TissueGnostics global team for the excellent support and teamwork!

CU next year again - we accept the challenge!