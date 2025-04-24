Exploring the role of immune checkpoints IDO1 and PDL1 in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis (CL)

Dr. Nidhi Dey from the University of York was recently interviewed on her exciting new work on the spatial analysis of IDO1 and PDL1 checkpoints in cutaneous leishmaniasis.

What are IDO1 and PDL1, and what is their relevance to the study of cutaneous leishmaniasis?

IDO1 and PDL1 are immune checkpoints with key roles in immune system regulation. Their relevance stems from their ability to suppress T-cell function. T-cells are vital to the body’s immune response against the parasite-caused cutaneous leishmaniasis.

Because IDO1 and PDL1 can inhibit T-cell activity, they can potentially limit the body's ability to combat the parasite effectively.

Understanding how these immune checkpoints function is important because this could lead to developing therapies targeting these checkpoints and improving the body’s immune response against the parasite.

One recent study involving patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis revealed that transcripts of IDO1 and PDL1 were downregulated, meaning that their expression was reduced upon treatment. This is an especially significant finding as it suggests that treatment could reduce the inhibitory impact of IDO1 and PDL1 on T-cell function.

Because IDO1 and PDL1 suppress the patient’s immune response, their downregulation showcases the immune system’s improved capacity to combat the parasite. This reduction in immune checkpoint expression should be regarded as a positive outcome with the potential to contribute to a more effective immune response and improved patient treatment outcomes.

PDL1 can be leveraged as a prognostic for treatment duration. How could this information impact patient care?

The recent discovery of PDL1 expression as a prognostic marker for treatment duration has a range of key implications for patient care. For example, patients exhibiting reduced PDL1 expression upon treatment were shown to respond more rapidly to therapy.

This information can be used to assess treatment progress in individual patients. Healthcare providers can monitor PDL1 expression to identify which patients are likely to recover faster.

This data can also be used to optimize treatment strategies, potentially helping to minimize patient discomfort, reduce treatment duration, and improve overall patient outcomes.

What techniques did the study use to enable the spatial distribution analysis of IDO1 and PDL1 in the skin tissue of patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis?

Several techniques, including low-resolution transcriptome profiling via NanoString DSP, spatial transcriptomics via 10x Genomics Visium technology, whole-slide imaging, and single-cell image analysis via the StrataQuest software from TissueGnostics, helped analyze the spatial distribution of IDO1 and PDL1 in the skin tissue of patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis.

Researchers investigated the location and expression of IDO1 and PDL1 within the tissue samples. Multiplexed imaging and transcriptome profiling afforded them useful insights into the distribution of these immune checkpoints within the skin lesions.

What is the significance of the neighborhood analysis of IDO1 and PDL1-positive cells?

The study found that CD8+ memory T cells were among the most common cell types neighboring IDO1+PDL1+ cells, showcasing the potential of IDO1+PDL1+ cells to signal to neighboring T cells by reducing their T-cell function.

Other cell types, such as dendritic cells, regulatory T cells, and type 1 IFN macrophages, were also detected near IDO1+PDL1+ cells.

Common genes were identified in correlation with IDO1 and PDL1 compared to other leishmaniasis models in India and Brazil. What are the implications of these common genes for ongoing research or therapy development?

Identifying common genes correlated with IDO1 and PDL1 across various leishmaniasis models suggests that these genes could play a central role in the disease, regardless of the strain in question.

These identified common genes could also function as targets for therapy applicable across a range of leishmaniasis strains, expediting the development of new treatments that are effective against a variety of leishmaniasis variants.

These developments could potentially improve therapeutic outcomes while widening the research scope related to this infectious disease.

What are host-directed therapies in the context of cutaneous leishmaniasis, and how do IDO1 and PDL1 fit into this approach?

Host-directed therapies target the host's immune response to improve the outcome of an infectious disease. In the context of cutaneous leishmaniasis, IDO1 and PDL1 function as immune checkpoints that inhibit T-cell function, making them relevant to the treatment of this disease.

Specific therapies, such as immunotherapy or small-molecule inhibitors, work by targeting these immune checkpoints, boosting the host's immune response against the parasite.

This approach seeks to reduce the suppression of T-cell function, allowing the body’s immune system to mount a more robust defense against the parasite. IDO1 and PDL1 are potential targets for host-directed therapies in the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis.

What treatment options are available for targeting IDO1 and PDL1 in the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis?

Potential treatment options for targeting IDO1 and PDL1 in treating cutaneous leishmaniasis include immunotherapy and small-molecule inhibitors. FDA-approved PDL1 antibodies are already available on the market and are considered a form of immunotherapy.

Small molecule inhibitors targeting IDO1 are currently in different phases of clinical trials. These therapies aim to counteract the inhibitory effects of IDO1 and PDL1 on T-cell function, improving the body’s immune response against the parasite causing the disease.

Treatment options could lead to more targeted and effective approaches for managing cutaneous leishmaniasis.

What was the role of the myeloid marker CD68 in the analysis of IDO1 and PDL1 expression in skin tissue, and how does this relate to parasite burden?

The parasite causing cutaneous leishmaniasis infects macrophages, so the CD68 myeloid marker can be used to identify myeloid cells in skin tissue.

The study found that infected macrophages express IDO1 and PDL1. This analysis was performed using the StrataQuest image analysis software and showed a positive correlation between the expression of IDO1 and PDL1 and the amastigote burden, which can be understood as representing the parasite load.

Macrophages which express IDO1 and PDL1 are particularly impacted by the parasite burden in cutaneous leishmaniasis. This was evident due to their tendency to neighbor memory T cells, and the fact that they are likely to reduce T-cell function, leading to parasite survival.

How could this particular study's findings on the role of immune checkpoints in cutaneous leishmaniasis affect the development of new therapies or approaches to clinical practice?

This study's findings on the role of IDO1, PDL1, and immune checkpoints in cutaneous leishmaniasis could open up several new avenues in clinical practice and the development of new therapies.

For example, a proper understanding of the significance of these immune checkpoints could lead to the development of targeted therapies that can improve the immune response and subsequently enhance treatment outcomes.

From a clinical perspective, using PDL1 as a prognostic marker for treatment duration could help optimize treatment plans, improve patient care, and reduce treatment duration.

These findings help to advance our understanding of cutaneous leishmaniasis, potentially enabling the development of more effective therapies and improving this infectious disease’s management and patient outcomes.

Acknowledgments

Produced from materials originally authored by TissueGnostics GmbH.

About TissueGnostics

TissueGnostics (TG) is an Austrian company focusing on integrated solutions for high content and/or high throughput scanning and analysis of biomedical, veterinary, natural sciences, and technical microscopy samples.

TG has been founded by scientists from the Vienna University Hospital (AKH) in 2003. It is now a globally active company with subsidiaries in the EU, the USA, and China, and customers in 30 countries.

Sponsored Content Policy: News-Medical.net publishes articles and related content that may be derived from sources where we have existing commercial relationships, provided such content adds value to the core editorial ethos of News-Medical.Net which is to educate and inform site visitors interested in medical research, science, medical devices and treatments.