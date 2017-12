The newly launched Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit by Promega offers food safety labs an easy and consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR-based testing of food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pre-treatment and, when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes.

Promega Corporation’s new Maxwell® RSC PureFood Pathogen Kit offers food safety labs an easy and consistent automated DNA purification method for PCR-based testing of food pathogens. The kit does not require enzymatic pre-treatment and, when used in combination with the Maxwell RSC Instrument, can effectively purify DNA from 1 to 16 food matrix samples in 40 minutes, saving time for those who need to make quick decisions about potential food spoilage and contamination.