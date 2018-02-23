Sartorius’ second Research Xchange Forum spotlights regenerative medicine and cell therapy

Promoting interdisciplinary exchange between science and industry on the topics of regenerative medicine and cell therapy: this is the objective Sartorius will be pursuing by hosting its second Research Xchange Forum on March 20 and 21, 2018, at Sartorius College in Goettingen.

Experts from the biotechnology sector will report on the new developments in cell therapy. Sartorius has gained guest speakers Dr. Priscilla N. Kelly, editor of the journal Science, and Dr. Stefan W. Hell, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2014 and a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry. As part of the Forum, the Sartorius & Science Prize will be conferred, which Sartorius together with the scientific journal offers to recognize research contributions made in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. The prize winner and the three finalists will present on their research results.